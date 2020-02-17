Versarien : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

17 February 2020

Versarien plc

('Versarien' or the 'Company')

Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

Versarien plc (AIM: VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, announces that it has appointed SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ('SP Angel') as its nominated adviser and joint broker, alongside its existing joint broker Berenberg, with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Versarien Neill Ricketts, CEO Chris Leigh, CFO +44 (0)1242 269 122 SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Ewan Leggat Soltan Tagiev +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Berenberg (Joint Broker) Mark Whitmore Simon Cardron +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Yellow Jersey (Investor Relations) Charles Goodwin Georgia Colkin Henry Wilkinson +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Versarien

Versarien plc (AIM: VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has seven subsidiaries operating under two divisions:

Graphene and Plastics

2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. 2-DTech is based at the Graphene Innovation Engineering Centre, a £60 million facility set up to work in collaboration with industry partners to create, test and optimise new concepts for the delivery of graphene to the market. www.2-dtech.com

AAC Cyroma Limited, which specialises in the supply of vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC has the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk

Cambridge Graphene Limited, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology. www.cambridgegraphene.com

Gnanomat S.L. ('GNA'), based in the Parque Cientifico Madrid, Spain, is a company capable of utilising Versarien's graphene products in an environmentally friendly, scalable production process for energy storage devices that offer high power density, fast recharging and very long lifetimes for use in electrical vehicles and portable electronics products. www.gnanomat.com

Versarien Graphene Inc - based in Texas, is the recently incorporated sales business for the UK's graphene products.

Hard Wear and Metallic Products

Versarien Technologies Limited has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk

Total Carbide Limited, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com