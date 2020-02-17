Log in
VERSARIEN PLC

(VRS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 11:35:03 am
64 GBp   +4.92%
Versarien : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

02/17/2020
Regulatory Story
Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker
Released 07:00 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1310D
Versarien PLC
17 February 2020

17 February 2020

Versarien plc

('Versarien' or the 'Company')

Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

Versarien plc (AIM: VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, announces that it has appointed SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ('SP Angel') as its nominated adviser and joint broker, alongside its existing joint broker Berenberg, with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Versarien

Neill Ricketts, CEO

Chris Leigh, CFO

+44 (0)1242 269 122

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Ewan Leggat

Soltan Tagiev

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Mark Whitmore

Simon Cardron

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Yellow Jersey (Investor Relations)

Charles Goodwin

Georgia Colkin

Henry Wilkinson

+44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Versarien

Versarien plc (AIM: VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has seven subsidiaries operating under two divisions:

Graphene and Plastics

2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. 2-DTech is based at the Graphene Innovation Engineering Centre, a £60 million facility set up to work in collaboration with industry partners to create, test and optimise new concepts for the delivery of graphene to the market. www.2-dtech.com

AAC Cyroma Limited, which specialises in the supply of vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC has the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk

Cambridge Graphene Limited, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology. www.cambridgegraphene.com

Gnanomat S.L. ('GNA'), based in the Parque Cientifico Madrid, Spain, is a company capable of utilising Versarien's graphene products in an environmentally friendly, scalable production process for energy storage devices that offer high power density, fast recharging and very long lifetimes for use in electrical vehicles and portable electronics products. www.gnanomat.com

Versarien Graphene Inc - based in Texas, is the recently incorporated sales business for the UK's graphene products.

Hard Wear and Metallic Products

Versarien Technologies Limited has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk

Total Carbide Limited, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APPUVAURRSUUAAR
Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

Disclaimer

Versarien plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
