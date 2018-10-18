Versarien : Collaboration with Advanced Insulation

Versarien plc

("Versarien" or the "Company")

Collaboration with Advanced Insulation

Versarien plc (AIM: VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, is pleased to announce that it has signed a collaboration agreementwith Advanced Insulation Limited ("Advanced Insulation"), a leading supplier of fire retardant coatings, sub-sea insulation materials and buoyancy products to the oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

Versarien and Advanced Insulation will initially be working on a project involving the incorporation ofVersarien's proprietary Nanene fewlayer graphene nano-plateletsinto sub-sea insulation materials, with a view to improving their tear resistance and reducing water absorption.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, commented:"We are very pleased to have entered into this graphene application collaboration agreement with Advanced Insulation, further broadening the sectors addressed by our partnerships. We believe that graphene has the potential to provide significant enhancements to these materials, allowing Advanced Insulation to provide even better products for use in hazardous and extreme environments.

"Our existing collaborations continue to progress and I look forward to providing updates in due course, together with announcing others that are currently in discussion."

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.

About Advanced Insulation

Advanced Insulation "better products for challenging situations" have been designed and engineered to provide effective insulation and protection for a number of different industries: offshore oil and gas, subsea thermal insulation, topside passive fire protection and insulation, as well as marine fendering. Advanced Insulation is headquartered in Gloucester, UK, and has operations worldwide. www.advancedinsulation.com

About Versarien

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has six subsidiaries operating under two divisions:

Graphene and Plastics

2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. www.2-dtech.com

of vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC will have the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk AAC Cyroma Limited, which specialises in the supply

Cambridge Graphene Limited, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology.

www.cambridgegraphene.com

Gnanomat S.L. ("

GNA

a company capable of utilising Versarien's graphene products in an environmentally friendly, scalable production process for energy storage devices that offer high power density, almost instant recharging and very long lifetimes for use in electrical vehicles and portable electronics products. www.gnanomat.com "), based in the Parque Cientifico Madrid, Spain, is

Hard Wear and Metallic Products

Versarien Technologies Limited has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk

Total Carbide Limited, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com