Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Versarien PLC    VRS   GB00B8YZTJ80

VERSARIEN PLC (VRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/19 10:22:10 am
113.5 GBp   -0.87%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Versarien : Collaboration with Chinese Aerospace Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 09:20am CET
RNS Number : 8931K
Versarien PLC
19 December 2018

19 December 2018

Versarien plc

("Versarien" or the "Company")

Collaboration with Chinese Aerospace Company

Versarien plc (AIM: VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with a large state-owned Chinese aerospace company(the "Partner")

The Partner is, mainly engaged in the research, design, manufacture and operation of various aerospace systems.

The MOU details the parties desire to collaborate and ultimately enter into a strategic cooperation covering research, development and manufacturing in order to accelerate the industrialisation and market for graphene and other Versarien 2D materials, including Hexotene, in the Chinese aerospace sector. This will include exploring their uses within the fields of, amongst others, microwave and electromagnetic radiation shielding, heat dispersion coatings, 3D printing and flexible wearable devices.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, commented:"We are delighted to have reached this agreement with our latest Chinese Partner.

"The aerospace sector is at the forefront of developing advanced materials to cope with demands for attributes such as lightness, high strength, conductivity, temperature resistance and corrosion resistance. We believe that the incorporation of Versarien's graphene and other 2D materials can provide significant benefits and we look forward to collaborating with the Partner to develop new and innovative products.

'This agreement is the latest in a series that we have entered into with parties in China and I would like to take this opportunity to again thank both the Chinese and UK governments for the support and assistance they are providing."

Enquiries:

Versarien

Neill Ricketts, CEO

Chris Leigh, CFO

01242 269 122

Arden Partners (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

John Llewellyn-Lloyd

Dan Gee-Summons

020 7614 5900

IFC Advisory (Financial PR and IR)

Tim Metcalfe

Graham Herring

Heather Armstrong

020 3934 6630

About Versarien

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has six subsidiaries operating under two divisions:

Graphene and Plastics

2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. www.2-dtech.com

AAC Cyroma Limited, which specialises in the supplyof vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC will have the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk

Cambridge Graphene Limited, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology.

www.cambridgegraphene.com

Gnanomat S.L. ("GNA"), based in the Parque Cientifico Madrid, Spain, is a company capable of utilising Versarien's graphene products in an environmentally friendly, scalable production process for energy storage devices that offer high power density, almost instant recharging and very long lifetimes for use in electrical vehicles and portable electronics products.www.gnanomat.com

Hard Wear and Metallic Products

Versarien Technologies Limited has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk

Total Carbide Limited, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAMMMMZNRKGRZM

Disclaimer

Versarien plc published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERSARIEN PLC
09:20aVERSARIEN : Collaboration with Chinese Aerospace Company
PU
12/06VERSARIEN : AECOM Collaboration Update
PU
12/05VERSARIEN : MOU with China Railway
PU
12/04VERSARIEN : Polygrene Product Launch
PU
11/29VERSARIEN : Notice of Results
PU
11/21VERSARIEN : enters MOU to establish a manufacturing plant in China
AQ
11/19VERSARIEN : Planned Jinan Manufacturing Centre Update
PU
11/15VERSARIEN : Graphene Enhanced Aircraft Interior Parts
PU
11/05VERSARIEN : China Update
PU
10/18VERSARIEN : Collaboration with Advanced Insulation
PU
More news
Chart VERSARIEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Versarien PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSARIEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Neill Gareth Ricketts Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Michael Leigh CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Iain Gilmour Gray Non-Executive Director
Stephen Hodge Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSARIEN PLC87.70%223
FANUC CORP-38.77%30 426
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES3.81%28 324
ATLAS COPCO-23.02%27 972
INGERSOLL-RAND6.04%23 576
PARKER HANNIFIN-25.49%19 987
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.