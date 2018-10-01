Versarien : Completion of the Acquisition of Gnanomat S.L.

25 September 2018

Versarien plc

Result of AGM

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS) ('Versarien' or the 'Company'), the advanced materials group,is pleased to confirm that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Enquiries:

Versarien Neill Ricketts, CEO Chris Leigh, CFO 01242 269 122 Arden Partners (Nominated Adviser and Broker) John Llewellyn-Lloyd Dan Gee-Summons 020 7614 5900 IFC Advisory (Financial PR and IR) Tim Metcalfe Graham Herring Heather Armstrong 020 3934 6630

About Versarien

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has five subsidiaries operating under two divisions:

Graphene and Plastics

2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. www.2-dtech.com

AAC Cyroma Limited, which specialises in the supplyof vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC will have the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk

Cambridge Graphene Limited, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology.

www.cambridgegraphene.com

Hard Wear and MetallicProducts

Versarien Technologies Limited has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk

Total Carbide Limited, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com