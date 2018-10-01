Versarien : Completion of the Acquisition of Gnanomat S.L.

25 September 2018
Versarien plc
Result of AGM
Versarien plc (AIM:VRS) ('Versarien' or the 'Company'), the advanced materials group,is pleased to confirm that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.
About Versarien
Versarien plc (AIM:VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has five subsidiaries operating under two divisions:
Graphene and Plastics
2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. www.2-dtech.com
AAC Cyroma Limited, which specialises in the supplyof vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC will have the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk
Cambridge Graphene Limited, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology.
www.cambridgegraphene.com
Hard Wear and MetallicProducts
Versarien Technologies Limited has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk
Total Carbide Limited, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com
