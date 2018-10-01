Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Versarien PLC    VRS   GB00B8YZTJ80

VERSARIEN PLC (VRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/01 05:15:17 pm
180.181 GBp   -1.27%
05:12pVERSARIEN : Completion of the Acquisition of Gnanomat S.L.
PU
09/27VERSARIEN : UK graphene manufacturer clinches Korean deal
AQ
09/25VERSARIEN : Acquisition of Gnanomat S.L.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Versarien : Completion of the Acquisition of Gnanomat S.L.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

25 September 2018

Versarien plc

Result of AGM

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS) ('Versarien' or the 'Company'), the advanced materials group,is pleased to confirm that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Enquiries:

Versarien

Neill Ricketts, CEO

Chris Leigh, CFO

01242 269 122

Arden Partners (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

John Llewellyn-Lloyd

Dan Gee-Summons

020 7614 5900

IFC Advisory (Financial PR and IR)

Tim Metcalfe

Graham Herring

Heather Armstrong

020 3934 6630

About Versarien

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has five subsidiaries operating under two divisions:

Graphene and Plastics

2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. www.2-dtech.com

AAC Cyroma Limited, which specialises in the supplyof vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC will have the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk

Cambridge Graphene Limited, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology.

www.cambridgegraphene.com

Hard Wear and MetallicProducts

Versarien Technologies Limited has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk

Total Carbide Limited, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com

Disclaimer

Versarien plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERSARIEN PLC
05:12pVERSARIEN : Completion of the Acquisition of Gnanomat S.L.
PU
09/28VERSARIEN : UK graphene manufacturer clinches Korean deal
AQ
09/27VERSARIEN : UK graphene manufacturer clinches Korean deal
AQ
09/25VERSARIEN : Acquisition of Gnanomat S.L.
PU
09/24VERSARIEN : Successful Fundraising of £5.2m via PrimaryBid
PU
08/30VERSARIEN : Award of Share Options to Directors
PU
08/29VERSARIEN : joins "Exporting is GREAT Campaign"
PU
08/24VERSARIEN : Construction Materials Collaboration
PU
08/21VERSARIEN : Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report
PU
08/20VERSARIEN : Collaboration Agreement with AXIA Materials
PU
More news
Chart VERSARIEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Versarien PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSARIEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Neill Gareth Ricketts Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Michael Leigh CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Iain Gilmour Gray Non-Executive Director
Stephen Hodge Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSARIEN PLC199.18%364
FANUC CORP-22.17%38 448
ATLAS COPCO AB-5.97%34 619
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES14.37%30 409
INGERSOLL-RAND14.70%25 188
PARKER HANNIFIN-7.84%24 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.