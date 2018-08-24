Versarien : Construction Materials Collaboration

Log in
08/24/2018 | 08:12am CEST
RNS Number : 7578Y
Versarien PLC
24 August 2018

Versarien plc

("Versarien" or the "Company")

Construction Materials Collaboration

Versarien plc (AIM: VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreementwith AECOM, a fully integrated global infrastructure firm.

Versarien and AECOM, a US headquartered and Fortune 500 company, which is involved with multiple projects globally, will initially be working on a project involving the incorporation ofVersarien's proprietary Nanene fewlayer graphene nano-plateletsinto large- scale polymer structures used in civil infrastructure projects, with a view to increasing their structural strength.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, commented:"We are very pleased to have entered into this latest graphene application collaboration agreement, the first where our graphene will be incorporated into a large scale structure for use in construction. Should this collaboration progress as we hope the potential for Versarien is considerable, as the volumes of graphene that will be required are significantly larger than for many other applications given the scale of the structures being produced.

"Our existing collaborations continue to progress and I look forward to providing further updates in due course, together with announcing others that are currently in discussion."

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.

Enquiries:

Versarien

Neill Ricketts, CEO

Chris Leigh, CFO

01242 269 122

Arden Partners (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Chris Hardie

Dan Gee-Summons

020 7614 5900

IFC Advisory (Financial PR and IR)

Tim Metcalfe

Graham Herring

Heather Armstrong

020 3934 6630

About Versarien

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has five subsidiaries operating under two divisions:

Graphene and Plastics

2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. www.2-dtech.com

AAC Cyroma Limited, which specialises in the supplyof vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC will have the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk

Cambridge Graphene Limited, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology.

www.cambridgegraphene.com

Hard Wear and MetallicProducts

Versarien Technologies Limited has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk

Total Carbide Limited, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

Versarien plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:11:16 UTC
