VERSARIEN PLC
Versarien : Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report

08/21/2018 | 08:22am CEST
RNS Number : 3560Y
Versarien PLC
21 August 2018

Versarien plc

("Versarien" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report

Versarien Plc (AIM: VRS), the advanced materials engineering group is pleased to confirm the 2018 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting has now been posted to shareholders and is available to download from the investor relations section on the Company's website atwww.versarien.com.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at11am on Tuesday 25 September 2018 at the offices of Gloucester Rugby at Kingsholm Stadium, Kingsholm Road, Kingsholm, Gloucester, GL1 3AX.

Enquiries:

Versarien

Neill Ricketts, CEO

Chris Leigh, CFO

01242 269 122

Arden Partners (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Chris Hardie

Dan Gee-Summons

020 7614 5900

IFC Advisory (Financial PR and IR)

Tim Metcalfe

Graham Herring

Heather Armstrong

020 3934 6630

About Versarien

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has five subsidiaries operating under two divisions:

Graphene and Plastics

2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. www.2-dtech.com

AAC Cyroma Limited, which specialises in the supplyof vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC will have the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk

Cambridge Graphene Limited, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology.

www.cambridgegraphene.com

Hard Wear and MetallicProducts

Versarien Technologies Limited has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk

Total Carbide Limited, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

Versarien plc published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:21:04 UTC
