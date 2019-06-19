Log in
VERSARIEN PLC

(VRS)
06/19 10:08:03 am
99.75 GBp   -2.21%
Versarien : Response to Commentary Regarding US Employee

06/19/2019 | 10:04am EDT
RNS Number : 7951C
Versarien PLC
19 June 2019

19 June 2019

Versarien plc

("Versarien" or the "Company")

Response to Commentary Regarding US Employee

Versarien plc (AIM: VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, notes the recent commentary regarding Patrick Abbott, Vice President North American Operations for Versarien, and the charges brought against him by the State of Texas.

The Company's position has not changed from the announcement of 4 April 2019. The criminal proceedings in respect of Patrick Abbott remain ongoing and the Company continues to monitor with advice from its US attorney.

The Company's commercial operations in the USA continue to progress. Patrick Abbott will continue in his role with the Company, under the guidance of the Board and senior management. Patrick Abbott reports to Neill Ricketts, CEO, who is the head of the US operations. Patrick Abbott is not a PDMR.

Enquiries:

Versarien

Neill Ricketts, CEO

Chris Leigh, CFO

+44 (0)1242 269 122

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Bobbie Hilliam

Emma Gabriel

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

IFC Advisory (Financial PR and IR)

Tim Metcalfe

Graham Herring

Heather Armstrong

+44(0)20 3934 6630

About Versarien

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS), is an advanced engineering materials group. Leveraging proprietary technology, the Group creates innovative engineering solutions for its clients in a diverse range of industries. Versarien has six subsidiaries operating under two divisions:

Graphene and Plastics

2-DTech Ltd, which specialises in the supply, characterisation and early stage development of graphene products. www.2-dtech.com

AAC Cyroma Limited, which specialises in the supplyof vacuum-formed and injection-moulded products to the automotive, construction, utilities and retail industry sectors. Using Versarien's existing graphene manufacturing capabilities, AAC will have the ability to produce graphene-enhanced plastic products. www.aaccyroma.co.uk

Cambridge Graphene Limited, supplies novel inks based on graphene and related materials, using patented processes to develop graphene materials technology.

www.cambridgegraphene.com

Gnanomat S.L. ("GNA"), based in the Parque Cientifico Madrid, Spain, is a company capable of utilising Versarien's graphene products in an environmentally friendly, scalable production process for energy storage devices that offer high power density, almost instant recharging and very long lifetimes for use in electrical vehicles and portable electronics products.www.gnanomat.com

Hard Wear and Metallic Products

Versarien Technologies Limited has developed an additive process for creating advanced micro-porous metals targeting the thermal management industry and supplies extruded aluminium. www.versarien-technologies.co.uk

Total Carbide Limited, a leading manufacturer in sintered tungsten carbide for applications in arduous environments such as the oil and gas industry. www.totalcarbide.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RSPGGUPGQUPBGWB

Disclaimer

Versarien plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 14:03:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Neill Gareth Ricketts Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Michael Leigh CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Iain Gilmour Gray Non-Executive Director
Stephen Hodge Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSARIEN PLC-24.30%209
ECOLAB INC.29.24%53 509
GIVAUDAN24.38%24 707
SIKA AG31.06%21 452
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING35.76%14 269
SYMRISE39.29%12 920
