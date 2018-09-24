Log in
Versarien : Successful Fundraising of £5.2m via PrimaryBid

09/24/2018 | 09:19am CEST
RNS Number : 6312B
Versarien PLC
24 September 2018

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

Versarien plc

("Versarien" or the "Company")

Successful Fundraising of £5.2m via PrimaryBid

Versarien plc (AIM:VRS), the advanced materials group, announced on 21 September 2018 the launch of an offer via PrimaryBid (the "Offer").

The Company is delighted to announce that it has successfully closed the Offer and has raised gross proceeds of £5,154,595 at 145p per ordinary share.

The Offer received a very strong response and was well supported by investors. Despite the Company electing to increase the issuance size to accommodate the level of demand, the Offer remained significantly oversubscribed and closed early.

The Offer closed at 7.22 p.m. on 21 September 2018. The Company will therefore issue and allot a total of 3,554,893 New Ordinary Shares to satisfy the Offer.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM. Dealings in the New Ordinary Shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 27 September 2018.

Neill Ricketts, Chief Executive Officer of Versarien, commented:

"We are very encouraged by the tremendous demand generated on the PrimaryBid platform in such a short period. PrimaryBid's innovative platform allowed us to seamlessly access retail investors at the same time and terms as institutional investors. Retail investors remain an important constituent to us and we are pleased to have allowed them access to this fundraise."

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 152,219,922 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue. The figure of 152,219,922 may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Versarien plc01242 269 122

Neil Ricketts, CEO

Chris Leigh, CFO

Arden Partners (Nominated Advisor)020 7614 5900

John Llewellyn-Lloyd

Dan Gee-Summons

PrimaryBid Limited 0203026 4750

Dave Mutton

IFC Advisory Ltd, Financial PR and IR0203 3934 6630

Tim Metcalfe

Graham Herring

Heather Armstrong


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IOEEAPNDALSPEFF

Disclaimer

Versarien plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:18:08 UTC
