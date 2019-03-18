Verseon : Pioneers New Way of Funding Innovation Through Security Token Offering

Verseon
is launching a security token offering (STO) aiming to set a new
standard for the 21st century public offering to a globally
connected investor base. To make its STO available to investors around
the globe, Verseon will use the technology and services of its
subsidiary BlockRules
Ltd.
Using its innovative, computationally driven drug discovery platform,
clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Verseon has built a rapidly
growing pipeline of unique drug candidates across multiple disease
areas. Verseon’s pipeline includes precision oral anticoagulants
currently in clinical trials, oral treatments for diabetic eye disease,
and next-generation chemotherapy agents, among others. Through its STO,
Verseon is now also pioneering the use of blockchain technology for
funding innovation.
“We believe that blockchain technology has the potential to transform
fundraising by bringing efficiency, cost savings, and additional
liquidity to capital markets,” said Eniko Fodor, COO of Verseon.
“Regulations-compliant STOs give companies a new way to support growth
and connect with a global investor community.”
Because of their global reach, STOs are subject to the regulations of
all the countries where the tokens are sold and traded. Until recently,
no comprehensive solution was available that could enforce complex
regulations in a reliable and transparent manner. BlockRules has solved
this key issue with the BlockRules Compliance
Engine that operates completely on the blockchain for maximum
security and transparency. The Compliance Engine will support the
regulations-compliant issuance, sale, and trading of Verseon’s security
tokens to an international investor base.
Verseon’s security token will be a form of a preferred share that grants
its holder rights to a percentage of the company’s future drug program
revenues. Initially, Verseon will offer its token in a private sale,
followed by a public token sale.
Verseon is currently working with regulators on a prospectus for the
token. Approval of the prospectus will make the security token available
to investors in the UK and EU and investors in certain other
jurisdictions where the company will seek additional approval from local
regulators. The token will remain available to accredited investors,
including those in the US.
“We are structuring our STO as one of the first truly global offerings
backed by a prospectus,” said Adityo Prakash, CEO of Verseon. “We are
excited to pioneer this new funding model and share the rewards of our
innovations with investors worldwide.”
About Verseon
Verseon
Corporation (AIM: VERS) is developing disruptive life-science
technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using
its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to discover new
drug candidates that are unlikely to be found using conventional
methods. Pairing its computational engines with a comprehensive in-house
chemistry and biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline
of drug programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the
areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema,
and oncology.
Find Verseon on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
About BlockRules Ltd.
BlockRules
Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Verseon Corporation, is a
blockchain technology company supporting the regulations-compliant sale,
launch, and trading of tokenized securities. The company’s Compliance
Engine can enforce multijurisdictional regulatory compliance
directly on the blockchain. In this way, BlockRules facilitates issuance
and decentralized trading that is secure, transparent, and verifiable.
Find BlockRules on Twitter,
Telegram
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005263/en/