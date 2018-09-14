Log in
VERSO CORP (VRS)
Verso : Announces Full Repayment of Term Loan

09/14/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) is pleased to announce that as of September 10, 2018, it has paid in full its senior secured term loan facility. The original value of the term loan at its inception on July 15, 2016, was $220 million. The final payment of approximately $50 millionplus accrued interest was paid from excess cash and available capacity from Verso's asset-based revolving credit facility.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is the turn-to company for those looking to successfully navigate the complexities of paper sourcing and performance. The leading North American producer of printing and specialty papers and pulp, Verso provides insightful solutions that help drive improved customer efficiency, productivity, brand awareness and business results. Verso's long-standing reputation for quality and reliability is directly tied to our vision to be a company with passion that is respected and trusted by all. Verso's passion is rooted in ethical business practices that demand safe workplaces for our employees and sustainable wood sourcing for our products. This passion, combined with our flexible manufacturing capabilities and an unmatched commitment to product performance, delivery and service, make Verso a preferred choice among commercial printers, paper merchants and brokers, converters, publishers and other end users. For more information, visit us online at versoco.com.

SOURCE Verso Corporation

For further information: Investor contact: investor.relations@versoco.com, 937-528-3220 or Media contact: Kathi Rowzie, Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, 937-528-3700, kathi.rowzie@versoco.com

Verso Corporation published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:07:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 715 M
EBIT 2018 115 M
Net income 2018 93,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,78
P/E ratio 2019 9,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 1 095 M
Managers
NameTitle
B. Christopher DiSantis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Jeffrey Carr Co-Chairman
Eugene Irwin Davis Co-Chairman
Allen James Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Amen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSO CORP80.31%1 095
SHAN DONG SUN PAPER INDUSTRY JSC LTD--.--%2 890
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD-14.06%2 488
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD-8.37%2 048
PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA SA47.59%1 938
NEENAH INC3.53%1 580
