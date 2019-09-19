Verso Showcases Sterling® Premium Coated Paper in ELEVATE YOUR IMPRESSION Promotion

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) continues to celebrate the power of print in its latest promotion titled Sterling® Premium. ELEVATE YOUR IMPRESSION. Sterling® Premium is Verso's premium coated sheetfed printing paper.

'Sterling® Premium has set a new standard for premium coated papers,' said Verso President of Graphic and Specialty Papers Mike Weinhold. 'The combination of optics with premium surface quality, print performance, product breadth, sustainability, Verso service and an affordable price makes Sterling® Premium a great choice for marketers who want to elevate their brand's image and make a lasting impression.'

ELEVATE YOUR IMPRESSION. This beautifully printed set of cards is the fourth in a series of promotions for Sterling® Premium. The cards showcase the 96 bright, white shade, exceptional surface and print quality of 120 lb. Sterling® Premium Silk Cover and 120 lb. Sterling® Premium Digital™ for HP Indigo Silk Cover through colorful, attention-grabbing imagery printed using creative techniques and special inks, including chrome (metallic), fluorescent DayGlo® and vibrant Kaleido® inks.

'This promotion demonstrates and celebrates the power and possibilities of print,' said Verso Brand Marketing Manager Ryan Graham. 'In branding, a great first impression entices customers to explore and learn more. Print not only delivers an immediate and captivating draw to your brand with rich, colorful imagery, but also provides a tactile experience that no electronic media can match. There's no doubt that printing on Sterling® Premium delivers eye-catching graphics and a human touch that will elevate your brand and leave a lasting impression,' he said.

Made in the U.S.A., Sterling® Premium has the widest and deepest offering of any premium grade, with a full line of sizes and finishes including gloss, silk and matte, with weights to meet a broad spectrum of requirements. Sterling® Premium offers true premium selection, with the industry's broadest range of basis weights-70 lb. text through 130 lb. cover, including 7 pt. and 9 pt. caliper guaranteed products for direct mail. The product line also includes two matching digital companion products, Sterling® Premium Digital™ and Sterling® Premium Digital™ for HP Indigo, guaranteed on all digital offset, toner and HP Indigo print equipment. Sterling® Premium is manufactured with 10% post-consumer waste (PCW) recycled fiber, complies with Lacey Act requirements and is chain-of-custody tri-certified to the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® - C014984 -BV-COC-953662), Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification™ (PEFC™ - BV-PEFCCOC-US09000012), and Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI® - BV-SFICOC-US09000011) standards.

To learn more about Sterling® Premium, please visit our website versoco.com.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is the turn-to company for those looking to successfully navigate the complexities of paper sourcing and performance. A leading North American producer of specialty and graphic papers, packaging and pulp, Verso provides insightful solutions that help drive improved customer efficiency, productivity, brand awareness and business results. Verso's long-standing reputation for quality and reliability is directly tied to our vision to be a company with passion that is respected and trusted by all. Verso's passion is rooted in ethical business practices that demand safe workplaces for our employees and sustainable wood sourcing for our products. This passion, combined with our flexible manufacturing capabilities and an unmatched commitment to product performance, delivery and service, make Verso a preferred choice among commercial printers, paper merchants and brokers, converters, publishers and other end users. For more information, visit us online at versoco.com.

