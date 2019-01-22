Versum Materials : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2018, on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closing.

To participate via telephone, please dial 1-877-883-0383 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the participant code 8196300.

The earnings call will also be available via a live webcast on the Versum Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com. Presentation materials will be posted on the website before the call.

For those who are unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available under “Events & Presentations” on the Versum Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating, innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

