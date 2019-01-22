Log in
VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Versum Materials : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

0
01/22/2019 | 05:51pm EST

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2018, on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closing.

To participate via telephone, please dial 1-877-883-0383 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the participant code 8196300.

The earnings call will also be available via a live webcast on the Versum Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com. Presentation materials will be posted on the website before the call.

For those who are unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available under “Events & Presentations” on the Versum Materials Investor Relations website at http://investors.versummaterials.com.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating, innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 432 M
EBIT 2019 418 M
Net income 2019 271 M
Debt 2019 408 M
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
P/E ratio 2020 10,63
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 3 305 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 40,5 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillermo Novo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seifollah Ghasemi Non-Executive Chairman
George G. Bitto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Langan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Riordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSUM MATERIALS INC3 305
ECOLAB4.85%44 059
SIKA AG9.55%19 248
SYMRISE14.11%10 742
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 423
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC4.89%8 277
