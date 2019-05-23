Log in
Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM)

05/23/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims for breach of fiduciary duty involving the directors and officers of Versum Materials, Inc.  (NYSE:VSM) who have been harmed by alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Entegris, Inc. ("Entegris").

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

On January 27, 2019, the Board caused the Company to enter into an Agreement and Plan of Merger under which Versum shareholders will have the right to receive 1.120 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of Versum they own. The investigation is whether Versum and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Versum shares, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  There is no cost or obligation to you. 

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
fmoore@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-announces-investigation-of-versum-materials-inc--nysevsm-300856057.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
