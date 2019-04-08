Log in
Nyse  >  Versum Materials Inc    VSM

VERSUM MATERIALS INC

(VSM)
Versum Gets 'Superior' $53/Share Bid From Germany's Merck -- 2nd Update

04/08/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Versum Materials Inc. on Monday said Merck KGaA has offered to acquire the company for $53 a share, or about $5.78 billion, and that its board determined the bid constitutes a superior proposal to its planned all-stock merger with Entegris Inc.

The Tempe, Ariz., provider of chip-making materials said Entegris has the right to submit a counterproposal until April 11, but Entegris said it has considered its options and doesn't plan to propose a revised deal.

Versum in January agreed to combine with Entegris in a deal that would have united two chemical companies that make critical components for the semiconductor industry, but Merck in February stepped in with a proposal to buy Versum for $48 a share, or about $5.2 billion.

Versum's board rejected the unsolicited proposal but in late March said it would hold talks for a potentially better deal with the German pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals company.

Merck's new bid represents a 10.4% increase from its initial proposal and a 28% premium to Versum's closing price of $41.40 on Feb. 26, the day before Merck announced its initial approach.

Under the current merger agreement, Versum would be required to pay a $140 million breakup fee to Entegris if it backs out of the deal.

Shares of Versum, which have consistently traded above $48 since Merck made its initial bid, closed Monday at $51.78, up 1.1% on the day.. Shares of Entegris rose about 2.1% to end the day at $38.66.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTEGRIS INC 2.06% 38.66 Delayed Quote.35.79%
MERCK KGAA 0.29% 102.45 Delayed Quote.13.53%
MERCK KGAA(ADR) 0.73% 23.095 Delayed Quote.10.47%
VERSUM MATERIALS INC 1.13% 51.78 Delayed Quote.84.70%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 397 M
EBIT 2019 411 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Debt 2019 401 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 21,74
P/E ratio 2020 19,14
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
EV / Sales 2020 4,04x
Capitalization 5 586 M
Chart VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Duration : Period :
Versum Materials Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 49,2 $
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillermo Novo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seifollah Ghasemi Non-Executive Chairman
George G. Bitto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Langan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Riordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSUM MATERIALS INC84.70%5 568
ECOLAB INC.23.32%52 399
GIVAUDAN9.93%23 082
SIKA AG16.97%20 646
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING24.63%13 600
SYMRISE27.22%12 430
