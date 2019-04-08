Versum Gets 'Superior' $53/Share Bid From Germany's Merck -- 2nd Update

By Colin Kellaher

Versum Materials Inc. on Monday said Merck KGaA has offered to acquire the company for $53 a share, or about $5.78 billion, and that its board determined the bid constitutes a superior proposal to its planned all-stock merger with Entegris Inc.

The Tempe, Ariz., provider of chip-making materials said Entegris has the right to submit a counterproposal until April 11, but Entegris said it has considered its options and doesn't plan to propose a revised deal.

Versum in January agreed to combine with Entegris in a deal that would have united two chemical companies that make critical components for the semiconductor industry, but Merck in February stepped in with a proposal to buy Versum for $48 a share, or about $5.2 billion.

Versum's board rejected the unsolicited proposal but in late March said it would hold talks for a potentially better deal with the German pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals company.

Merck's new bid represents a 10.4% increase from its initial proposal and a 28% premium to Versum's closing price of $41.40 on Feb. 26, the day before Merck announced its initial approach.

Under the current merger agreement, Versum would be required to pay a $140 million breakup fee to Entegris if it backs out of the deal.

Shares of Versum, which have consistently traded above $48 since Merck made its initial bid, closed Monday at $51.78, up 1.1% on the day.. Shares of Entegris rose about 2.1% to end the day at $38.66.

