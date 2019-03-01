Log in
Versum Materials Board Rejects Merck KGaA's Bid -- Update

0
03/01/2019 | 11:21am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Versum Materials on Friday said its board rejected Merck KGaA unsolicited $48-a-share takeover proposal and said it plans to stick with its all-stock merger with Entegris.

Versum said its board consulted with its independent financial and legal advisers and concluded that the Merck bid isn't a superior proposal.

Germany's Merck on Wednesday proposed to buy Versum for about $5.26 billion in cash, offering a 16% premium to Tuesday's closing price and a nearly 52% premium to Versum's price before the Entegris deal was announced.

Versum in January agreed to combine with Entegris in a deal that would unite two chemical companies that make critical components for the semiconductor industry. Versum on Friday said the Entegris deal, which would result in Versum shareholders owning 47.5% of the combined company, will create significant long-term value and is in the best interest of its investors.

Versum would be required to pay a $140 million breakup fee to Entegris if it backs out of the deal.

Versum shares, which surged above Merck's $48 offer price on Wednesday, were still changing hands at $48.71 on Friday morning after Versum announced its rejection of the bid, an indication that investors believe they haven't heard the final word.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTEGRIS INC 0.61% 35.475 Delayed Quote.31.64%
MERCK KGAA 1.78% 92.5 Delayed Quote.0.89%
MERCK KGAA(ADR) 1.77% 21.01 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
VERSUM MATERIALS INC -0.98% 48.55 Delayed Quote.76.77%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 397 M
EBIT 2019 410 M
Net income 2019 263 M
Debt 2019 401 M
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 20,53
P/E ratio 2020 18,49
EV / Sales 2019 4,11x
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
Capitalization 5 346 M
Chart VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Duration : Period :
Versum Materials Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 46,0 $
Spread / Average Target -6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillermo Novo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seifollah Ghasemi Non-Executive Chairman
George G. Bitto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Langan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Riordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSUM MATERIALS INC76.77%5 346
ECOLAB14.63%48 794
SIKA AG8.35%19 163
SYMRISE20.12%11 930
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 142
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC2.69%8 394
