Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Versum Materials Inc    VSM

VERSUM MATERIALS INC

(VSM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Versum Materials : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), a leading global specialty materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on August 27, 2019 to all common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2019.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating, innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERSUM MATERIALS INC
08:33pVERSUM MATERIALS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06/19VERSUM MATERIALS : Merck Places Hybrid Bond Amounting to EUR 1.5 billion
AQ
06/18VERSUM MATERIALS : Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Merck
AQ
06/18VERSUM MATERIALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Ot..
AQ
06/17VERSUM MATERIALS : Stockholders Approve Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germa..
BU
06/17Versum Materials Stockholders Approve Acquisition of Company by Merck KGaA
DJ
06/10VERSUM MATERIALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23MOORE KUEHN, PLLC ANNOUNCES INVESTIG : Vsm)
PR
05/14MERCK : sees currencies supporting 2019 outlook
RE
05/08VERSUM MATERIALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 365 M
EBIT 2019 387 M
Net income 2019 236 M
Debt 2019 459 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 23,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,50x
EV / Sales2020 4,19x
Capitalization 5 685 M
Chart VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Duration : Period :
Versum Materials Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 51,50  $
Last Close Price 52,04  $
Spread / Highest target 1,84%
Spread / Average Target -1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillermo Novo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seifollah Ghasemi Non-Executive Chairman
George G. Bitto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Langan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Riordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSUM MATERIALS INC87.55%5 679
ECOLAB INC.36.15%57 827
GIVAUDAN15.38%24 801
SIKA AG16.81%18 922
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING35.55%14 860
SYMRISE31.41%12 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group