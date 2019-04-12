Versum Materials : Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Versum Materials for $53 per Share

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology
company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Versum Materials,
Inc. (NYSE: VSM) for $53 per share in cash. The business combination has
been unanimously approved by the Executive Board of Merck KGaA,
Darmstadt, Germany and by Versum’s Board of Directors.
“With this transaction, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will be
optimally positioned to capitalize on long-term growth trends in the
electronic materials industry. Our combined business shall deliver
leading-edge innovations to our customers around the globe,” said Stefan
Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck KGaA,
Darmstadt, Germany.
Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman of Versum, said: “The Merck-Versum transaction
offers compelling and certain value for our shareholders and will
provide long-term benefits for our customers and employees. This
exciting business combination will create increased scale, product and
service depth, enhanced global presence, strengthened supply chain and
combined R&D capabilities, driving leading innovation. We look forward
to joining together our respective businesses and talented teams.”
Versum is one of the world's leading suppliers of innovation-driven,
high-purity process chemicals, gases and equipment for semiconductor
manufacturing. The company reported annual sales of approximately
€1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) in FY2018, has approximately
2,300 employees, and operates 15 manufacturing and seven research and
development facilities throughout Asia and North America. Versum has
achieved revenue and adjusted EBITDA compounded annual growth in excess
of 10% over the last three fiscal years with industry-leading adjusted
EBITDA margins at 33%.
The business combination is expected to significantly strengthen Merck
KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s Performance Materials business sector,
creating a leading electronic materials player focused on the
semiconductor and display industries. The business combination
rebalances the company’s diversified three pillar portfolio of
Healthcare, Life Science and Performance Materials while executing on
Performance Material’s previously communicated transformation program.
The combined companies and their customers and employees will benefit
from increased scale, product portfolio, innovation and services depth,
globally. In addition, with the combined business, the Performance
Materials business sector will strengthen its global supply chain.
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany intends to maintain Versum’s Tempe, AZ
headquarters as the major hub for the combined electronic materials
business in the United States, complementing Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,
Germany’s already strong footprint and track record as a top employer in
the U.S. Over the past decade, the company has invested approximately
$24 billion in the U.S. through acquisitions alone, including the
successful acquisitions of Millipore in 2010 and Sigma-Aldrich in 2015.
Versum employees will become an integral part of a leading electronic
materials business and will benefit from new and exciting development
opportunities within a truly global science and technology company.
The agreed upon price reflects an enterprise value (EV) for Versum of
approximately €5.8 billion, implying an EV/2019 EBITDA multiple of
approximately 13.7x based upon consensus estimates and a pro-forma
multiple of 11.6x including €75 million of identified annual run-rate
cost synergies. The business combination is expected to be immediately
accretive to earnings per share pre (EPS pre) and accretive to reported
EPS in the third full year after closing.
Versum’s Board of Directors, in consultation with its legal and
financial advisors, has unanimously determined that this business
combination constitutes a “Superior Proposal” as defined in Versum’s
previously announced merger agreement with Entegris, Inc., and Versum
has terminated the merger agreement with Entegris concurrently with the
execution of the definitive agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,
Germany.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject
to the approval of Versum stockholders at a Versum special meeting,
regulatory clearances and the satisfaction of other customary closing
conditions. The applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino
Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, for U.S. antitrust
purposes has already expired.
The business combination will be financed with cash on hand and debt by
way of a facilities agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP
Paribas Fortis and Deutsche Bank AG. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is
committed to preserving its strong investment grade credit rating.
Concurrently with the signing, the previously announced tender offer to
acquire Versum common stock has been terminated and the contested
solicitation of proxies has also ended.
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will be hosting a conference
call with the financial community at 10:00 am EST to discuss the
business combination.
Copies of the Merger Agreement and other related materials are available
on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as
financial advisors, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is acting as legal
counsel to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in connection with the
business combination. Lazard and Citi are serving as financial advisors
to Versum and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.
