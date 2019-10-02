Versum Materials : Mercury Systems Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Cleveland-Cliffs and Essential Properties Realty Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Mercury Systems Inc. (NASD: MRCY) will replace Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE: VSM) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will replace Mercury Systems in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 8 . Merck KGaA is acquiring Versum Materials in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

. Merck KGaA is acquiring Versum Materials in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) will replace Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE: NCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, October 11 . Veritas Capital Fund Management is acquiring Navigant Consulting in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Mercury Systems provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical aerospace, commercial aviation, defense, and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, MA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Aerospace & Defense Sub-Industry index.

Cleveland-Cliffs operates as an iron ore mining company. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Steel Sub-Industry index.

Essential Properties Realty Trust acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Diversified REIT's Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – October 8, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Mercury

Systems Industrials Aerospace & Defense DELETED Versum

Materials Information Technology Semiconductor

Equipment

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – October 8, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Cleveland-Cliffs Materials Steel DELETED Mercury

Systems Industrials Aerospace & Defense

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – October 11, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Essential

Properties

Realty Trust Real Estate Diversified REITs DELETED Navigant

Consulting Industrials Research & Consulting

Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

