VERSUM MATERIALS, INC.

(VSM)
Versum Materials : Mercury Systems Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Cleveland-Cliffs and Essential Properties Realty Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600

10/02/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:  

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Mercury Systems Inc. (NASD: MRCY) will replace Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE: VSM) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will replace Mercury Systems in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 8. Merck KGaA is acquiring Versum Materials in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.
  • Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) will replace Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE: NCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, October 11. Veritas Capital Fund Management is acquiring Navigant Consulting in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Mercury Systems provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical aerospace, commercial aviation, defense, and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, MA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Aerospace & Defense Sub-Industry index.

Cleveland-Cliffs operates as an iron ore mining company. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Steel Sub-Industry index.

Essential Properties Realty Trust acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Diversified REIT's Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

 

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – October 8, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Mercury
Systems

Industrials

Aerospace & Defense

DELETED

Versum
Materials

Information Technology

Semiconductor
Equipment

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – October 8, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

  Cleveland-Cliffs

Materials

Steel

DELETED

Mercury
Systems

Industrials

Aerospace & Defense

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – October 11, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Essential
Properties
Realty Trust

Real Estate

Diversified REITs

DELETED

Navigant
Consulting

Industrials

Research & Consulting
Services

 

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-systems-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-cleveland-cliffs-and-essential-properties-realty-trust-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300930152.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
