Versum Materials Rejects Merck's Bid--Update

By Colin Kellaher

Versum Materials Inc. on Friday said its board rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal by German pharmaceutical and chemical company Merck KGaA and said it plans to stick with its all-stock merger with Entegris Inc.

Versum said its board consulted with its independent financial and legal advisers and concluded that Merck's $48-a-share bid isn't a superior proposal.

Merck on Wednesday proposed to buy Versum for about $5.2 billion in cash, offering a 16% premium to Tuesday's closing price and a nearly 52% premium to Versum's price before the Entegris deal was announced.

A spokesman for Merck said the company believes its $48-a-share bid is "clearly superior," but he declined to comment on whether Merck is planning a new offer or other moves to achieve a deal.

Versum in January agreed to combine with Entegris in a deal that would unite two chemical companies that make critical components for the semiconductor industry.

Versum on Friday said the Entegris deal, which would result in Versum shareholders owning 47.5% of the combined company, will create significant long-term value and is in the best interest of its investors.

Versum would be required to pay a $140 million breakup fee to Entegris if it backs out of the deal.

Versum shares, which surged above Merck's $48 offer price on Wednesday, were changing hands at $48.60 on Friday afternoon after Versum announced its rejection of the bid, an indication that investors believe they haven't heard the final word.

Frankfurt-traded shares of Merck closed 1.9% higher Friday, after dropping 4.2% Wednesday on news of the proposed acquisition.

