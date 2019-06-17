Versum Materials : Stockholders Approve Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading specialty materials and
equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced the
stockholders of Versum have approved the merger with Merck KGaA,
Darmstadt, Germany at a special meeting held today at the Versum
headquarters in Tempe, Arizona, USA.
Versum continues to expect the transaction, which is subject to
regulatory clearances and the satisfaction of other customary closing
conditions, to close in the second half of 2019.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is one of the world’s leading
suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and
metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and
delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor
industry. Versum Materials has annual sales of approximately US $1.4
billion, 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities
in Asia and North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Prior
to its separation on Oct. 1, 2016, Versum Materials had operated for
more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals,
Inc. (NYSE: APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication may contain forward-looking statements based on
current assumptions and forecasts made by Versum Materials, Inc.
(“Versum”) management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors could lead to a delay or failure to close the merger
with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. These factors include the
following: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s ability to successfully
complete the proposed acquisition of Versum or realize the anticipated
benefits of the proposed transaction in the expected time-frames or at
all; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s ability to successfully integrate
Versum’s operations into those of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; such
integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than
expected; the failure of any of the conditions to the proposed
transaction to be satisfied; the retention of certain key employees at
Versum; risks associated with the disruption of management’s attention
from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the
outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction;
the parties’ ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and
completion of the proposed transaction; delays in obtaining any
approvals required for the proposed transaction or an inability to
obtain them on the terms proposed or on the anticipated schedule; the
impact of indebtedness incurred by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in
connection with the proposed transaction; the effects of the business
combination of Versum and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, including the
combined company’s future financial condition, operating results,
strategy and plans; and other factors discussed in Merck KGaA,
Darmstadt, Germany’s public reports which are available on the Merck
KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany website at www.emdgroup.com
or in Versum’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the fiscal year ended on
September 30, 2018 and Versum’s other filings with the SEC, which are
available at http://www.sec.gov
and Versum’s website at www.versummaterials.com.
Except as otherwise required by law, Versum assumes no liability
whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them
to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of
the date hereof.
