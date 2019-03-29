Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Versum Materials Inc    VSM

VERSUM MATERIALS INC

(VSM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Versum Rejects Bid But Says Will Hold Talks With Germany's Merck -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Versum Materials Inc. on Friday said its board rejected Merck KGaA's unsolicited $48-a-share tender offer but said it would hold talks for a potentially better deal with the German pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals company.

Versum said its board determined that Merck's bid could reasonably be expected to result in a superior proposal to Versum's all-stock merger agreement with Entegris Inc.

Versum in January agreed to combine with Entegris in a deal that would unite two chemical companies that make critical components for the semiconductor industry, but Merck stepped in last month with a proposal to buy Versum for about $5.2 billion.

The German company launched the hostile tender offer earlier this week, taking its bid directly to Versum's shareholders after being rebuffed by the Tempe, Ariz., company's board.

Versum on Friday said it met with Merck under a limited waiver from Entegris, and that it will now hold further talks and provide nonpublic information to Merck.

Entegris, based in Billerica, Mass., said it still believes its combination with Versum is in the best interests of shareholders of both companies, adding that the boards of both firms continue to recommend the proposed union.

Under the current merger agreement, Versum would be required to pay a $140 million breakup fee to Entegris if it backs out of the deal.

Shares of Versum, which have consistently traded above $48 since Merck made its initial bid, edged up in afternoon trading Friday. Shares of Entegris rose nearly 2%.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTEGRIS INC 2.06% 35.62 Delayed Quote.25.15%
MERCK KGAA 0.64% 101.65 Delayed Quote.12.25%
MERCK KGAA(ADR) 0.48% 22.85 Delayed Quote.9.56%
VERSUM MATERIALS INC 0.68% 50.33 Delayed Quote.80.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERSUM MATERIALS INC
02:42pVersum Rejects Bid But Says Will Hold Talks With Germany's Merck -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
02:06pVersum opens books, begins to warm to rival suitor Merck KGaA
RE
02:03pVersum opens books, begins to warm to rival suitor Merck KGaA
RE
12:07pVersum Rejects Bid But Says Will Hold Talks With Germany's Merck -- Update
DJ
11:05aMerck KGaA welcomes Versum's decision to talk, keeps tender going
RE
08:37aMERCK KGAA : Makes Unsolicited US$5.9 Billion Bid For Versum Materials
AQ
08:34aVersum Rejects Bid But Says Will Hold Talks With Germany's Merck
DJ
08:20aVERSUM MATERIALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08:03aVERSUM MATERIALS : rsquo; Board of Directors Rejects Unsolicited Tender Offer fr..
BU
03/27VERSUM MATERIALS : Merck Commences Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Ve..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 397 M
EBIT 2019 411 M
Net income 2019 263 M
Debt 2019 401 M
Yield 2019 0,65%
P/E ratio 2019 21,23
P/E ratio 2020 18,70
EV / Sales 2019 4,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
Capitalization 5 456 M
Chart VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Duration : Period :
Versum Materials Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSUM MATERIALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 48,7 $
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillermo Novo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seifollah Ghasemi Non-Executive Chairman
George G. Bitto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Langan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Riordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSUM MATERIALS INC80.38%5 456
ECOLAB INC.19.41%50 738
SIKA AG9.47%19 405
SYMRISE25.67%12 330
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 701
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC6.70%8 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About