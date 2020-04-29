Versus Provides Financial Statement Filing Update

Log in
04/29/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus") is providing an update on the status of its annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion & analysis and related officer certifications (collectively "Annual Filings") for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion & analysis and related officer certifications (collectively "Interim Filings") for the period ended March 31, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the British Columbia Securities Commission has enacted BC Instrument 51-515 ("BCI 51-515"), Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

The Corporation will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to section 10 of BCI 51-515 in respect to the following provisions:

  • The requirement to file its Annual Filings as per sections 4.2(b) and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") and section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109 ("NI 52-109")
  • The requirement to file its Interim Filings as per sections 4.4(b) and 5.1(2) of NI 51-102 and section 5.1 of NI 52-109

The Corporation expects to file its Annual Filings on or about May 15, 2020 and it expects to file its Interim Filings on or about June 15, 2020.

Management and insiders of the Corporation are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Corporation confirms that there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases, since the filing of its interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019.

About Versus Systems
Versus Systems, Inc. has developed - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus Systems, contact:
press@versussystems.com
(424) 242-4150

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55127


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Income Statement Evolution
