Versus System : ’ Winfinite Platform Surpasses Industry Benchmarks for both Advertising and Email Marketing

Versus Q3 Marketing Performance Report shows that real world prizes for in-game achievement drives significant lift in advertising engagement

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems, Inc. ('Versus') (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA)has issued its Q3 Marketing Performance Report, which clearly illustrates the superior performance of the Winfinite platform over traditional e-commerce and digital couponing campaigns. The Winfinite platform, which went live in April of 2018, reaches permission-based gamers with branded content inside Winfinite-enabled games. The Q3 report further shows that Winfinite players are choosing to spend multiple additional minutes inside branded engagements to win real-world prizes.



For Q3, Winfinite reported an average 45% Unique Open Rate for prizing partner emails, (266% over industry standard) and an average 37% Unique Click to Open Rate (CTOR), (390% above industry standard).*

In addition to these superior email engagement rates, Versus performed well in overall Transaction Rates. Transaction Rates are defined as the number of people actually completing a transaction after initial contact. This is considered the gold standard of effective advertising. In its simplest terms, Transaction Rate is the ratio of purchases to the number of messages sent. Compared with like campaigns, Versus recorded an impressive 3,500% Transaction Rate increase.

'We are thrilled to see how effective the Winfinite platform has been this quarter for companies like White Castle, Fanatics, and others,' said Matthew Pierce, founder and CEO of Versus Systems. 'It's clear that players love being able to win real-world prizes inside their favorite games, and this data clearly demonstrates that Winfinite can offer brands the ability to reach a powerful demographic in truly meaningful ways.

'Winfinite's prize platform continues its upward trajectory in Q3, providing gamers with 350% more sponsored events in Q3 over Q2. Also in Q3, individual engagement length rose to an average of 16 minutes inside fully branded experiences per player, per campaign. Given that industry leaders frequently assess advertising engagement in seconds, 16 minutes is ground-breaking.'

'This is very powerful data for a very powerful platform,' continued Pierce. 'We are looking forward to bringing Winfinite to more games, more gamers, and more brands in the coming months - so that more people can experience what it's like to win real-world rewards in their favorite games.'

*Referenced industry standards are as reported by Emarketer and Cheetah Digital (formerly Experian Marketing Services).

For more information on Versus Systems' new integrated consumer platform, Winfite, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed Winfinite - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via Winfinite, and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

