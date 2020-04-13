Log in
Versus Systems Amends Terms of Warrants to Extend Expiry Date

04/13/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2020) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (CSE: VS.CN) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") announces that it will be amending the terms of 4,630,333 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") previously issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement that closed on April 11, 2018. The Warrants were originally exercisable by the holder at a price of $0.40 per common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The expiry date of these Warrants will be extended by three months. Following the extension of the term of the Warrants, each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an issue price of $0.40 per Share on or before July 11, 2020.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus Systems, contact:
press@versussystems.com
(424) 242-4150

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54379


© Newsfilecorp 2020
