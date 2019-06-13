Versus Systems Announces WINFINITE Will Be Available In New Mobile Games From Premium Publisher Ludare Games

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus") announces partnership with Ludare Games Group to integrate its patented WINFINITE platform into upcoming games including a location-based augmented reality mobile game. See their portfolio at www.ludare.com.

"The team at Ludare has worked with some of the most successful intellectual property in the world - including huge film, television, and gaming properties. We are excited to work with Ludare to bring real-world prizing to the world's most engaging properties," said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems.

"WINFINITE is a very unique platform that will allow our players to elevate their engagement within the game to include meaningful real-world rewards," said Amar Kurani, Director of Ludare Games Group. "We look forward to working with the team at Versus Systems to enable new experiences using WINIFITE."

About Ludare Games Group

Ludare Games Group Inc. is a premium publisher of top-tier mobile entertainment content that actively seeks to collaborate with genre-leading development studios and globally recognizable intellectual property. Ludare uniquely leverages technology to elevate game experiences and the processes around running and scaling mobile games. For additional information, visit http://www.ludare.com.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

