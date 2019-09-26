Versus Systems Expands into UK

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") has formed Versus Systems UK Limited as a UK entity in advance of a planned December launch of their proprietary Winfinite rewards platform in the United Kingdom.

The UK has a $5.7 billion (USD) annual market in games that is, according to the BBC, now worth more than the movie and music markets combined in the UK. Versus Systems plans to offer the Winfinite rewards platform inside of select games and gaming systems by the end of 2019.

"Versus is eager to bring real-world rewards to players in the UK and then across Europe" said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. "We are dedicated to making games more exciting all over the globe."

To launch in the UK, Versus will undergo a thorough privacy and security audit to confirm that their platform is compliant with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation law written in 2016. "GDPR is the highest standard of customer privacy in the world" said Pierce. "At Versus we will always strive to be the gold standard for securing player's information."

Versus is a marketing and advertising technology company focusing on the development of in-game prizing and promotion tools. Versus has developed the proprietary Winfinite rewards platform, a set of products that allow publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, apps, and streaming media. Through Winfinite, advertisers can offer real-world products and digital goods as prizes that players can earn through in-game achievements.

Winfinite provides players and viewers an opportunity to play for things they love - while giving businesses and brands a powerful new way to reach their potential audience.

