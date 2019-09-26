Log in
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC

(VS)
09/26 03:25:59 pm
0.35 CAD   +1.45%
03:15pVersus Systems Expands into UK
NE
09/24Versus Systems to Present Winfinite Prizing Platform Live at Twitchcon
NE
09/19VERSUS : Expands into China Asia-Pacific Markets
AQ
Versus Systems Expands into UK

09/26/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) -  Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") has formed Versus Systems UK Limited as a UK entity in advance of a planned December launch of their proprietary Winfinite rewards platform in the United Kingdom.

The UK has a $5.7 billion (USD) annual market in games that is, according to the BBC, now worth more than the movie and music markets combined in the UK. Versus Systems plans to offer the Winfinite rewards platform inside of select games and gaming systems by the end of 2019.

"Versus is eager to bring real-world rewards to players in the UK and then across Europe" said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. "We are dedicated to making games more exciting all over the globe."

To launch in the UK, Versus will undergo a thorough privacy and security audit to confirm that their platform is compliant with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation law written in 2016. "GDPR is the highest standard of customer privacy in the world" said Pierce. "At Versus we will always strive to be the gold standard for securing player's information."

Versus is a marketing and advertising technology company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, focusing on the development of in-game prizing and promotion tools. Versus has developed the proprietary Winfinite rewards platform, a set of products that allow publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, apps, and streaming media. Through Winfinite, advertisers can offer real-world products and digital goods as prizes that players can earn through in-game achievements.

Winfinite provides players and viewers an opportunity to play for things they love - while giving businesses and brands a powerful new way to reach their potential audience.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus Systems, contact:
Matthew Pierce
press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48213


© Newsfilecorp 2019
