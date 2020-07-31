Log in
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC.

VERSUS SYSTEMS INC.

(VS)
  Report
07/31
0.23 CAD   -4.17%
Versus Systems Grants Incentive Stock Options

07/31/2020

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2020) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,737,825 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants under the Company's Stock Option Plan, subject to regulatory approval. The Options will be exercisable at $0.25 for a period of five years and subject to vesting provisions.

About Versus Systems
Versus Systems, Inc. has developed - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matthew Pierce
pierce@versussystems.com
(310) 925 6373

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60905


© Newsfilecorp 2020
