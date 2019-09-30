Log in
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC    VS   CA92535P1053

VERSUS SYSTEMS INC

(VS)
Versus Systems Introduces Utomik as a Prize Provider in Versus's In-Game Rewards Platform

09/30/2019 | 03:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE:VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") today announces that Utomik, a PC gaming subscription platform that offers instant access to a varied collection of over 1,000 gaming titles from AAA classics, to retro, indie, and family-friendly titles, on its patented Versus rewards platform. Effective immediately, Versus players will have the chance to win a voucher for a 3-month subscription, redeemable at utomik.com.

The prizes from Utomik are now available in Versus-enabled platforms on PC and in the Windows Store. Players can play their favorite games for real-world prizes, gift cards, trips and experiences. The campaign with Utomik will run through October 31, 2019.

"Our goal is always to help as many people as possible to discover as many great games as they can and working with Versus Systems and OMEN Rewards is the perfect opportunity for us to do that. We are looking forward to welcoming this new audience to the Utomik community," said Doki Tops, CEO of Utomik.

"Utomik is a great service for gamers - with titles from some of the world's best publishers, players can play anything from AAA to indie. It's a perfect prize for Winfinite," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems.

Play it now in Rewards on OMEN Command Center.

About Utomik

Utomik offers 1000+ PC games in a monthly subscription, with more titles being added every week. Using Utomik's state-of-the-art technology, games are playable after downloading only a small part. Get the full gaming experience with no streaming and no lag.

There is a wide variety of games available thanks to partnerships with publishers and developers such as Raw Fury, Another Indie, Curve Digital, Warner Bros. Games, THQ Nordic, Idea Factory International, and 100+ more. Games from multiple genres such as FPS, RPG, Strategy, Action, Adventure, Indie and many more provide a deeply diverse catalog with something to enjoy for every kind of gamer.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

Contact: info@versussystems.com

For Versus Systems, contact:
Matthew Pierce
press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48279


© Newsfilecorp 2019
