VERSUS SYSTEMS INC

(VS)
Versus Systems Powers HP's Real-World Rewards System

08/21/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus Systems" or the "Company") today announced its patented WINFINITE technology is powering OMEN Rewards, a real-world prizing platform built into OMEN Command Center and available for download by any Win10 PC via the Windows Store. OMEN Rewards will allow everyone running the OMEN Command Center app to play their favorite games for real-world prizes, gift cards, trips and experiences. The OMEN Rewards Beta is now available in the United States with plans to expand to other regions in the future.

OMEN Rewards is the result of a multi-year collaboration between HP and Versus Systems, a Los Angeles-based technology company that has integrated its patented WINFINITE platform into HP's OMEN Command Center.

"Challenges and the achievements that go with them have been a part of gaming as far back as getting a top-score at the arcade in the 70s," said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. "Through our WINFINITE technology, we are thrilled to be working with HP to provide gamers with all kinds of fun and interesting ways to earn amazing prizes while playing some of their favorite games."

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus Systems, contact:
press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47117


© Newsfilecorp 2019
