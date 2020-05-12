Vertex Pharmaceuticals : 4

Transaction made pursuant to Dr. Altshuler's company approved trading plan under Rule 10b5-1.
Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $270.20 (range $269.87 to $270.75).
Dr. Altshuler undertakes to provide (upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer) full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $271.87 (range $271.55 to $272.28).
Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $273.45 (range $273.00 to $273.96).
Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $274.35 (range $274.07 to $274.73).
The option vests in 16 quarterly installments from 02/06/2018.
