Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vertex Pharmaceuticals    VRTX

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS

(VRTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vertex Pharmaceuticals : 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:20am EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

ALTSHULER DAVID

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC /

(Check all applicable)

MA[ VRTX ]

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

EVP, Global Research and CSO

C/O VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

05/06/2020

INCORPORATED

50 NORTHERN AVENUE

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

BOSTON

MA

02210

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

05/06/2020

M

1,222

A

$155.57

30,124

D

Common Stock

05/06/2020

S(1)

271

D

$270.2(2)(3)

29,853

D

Common Stock

05/06/2020

S(1)

210

D

$271.87(3)(4)

29,643

D

Common Stock

05/06/2020

S(1)

461

D

$273.45(3)(5)

29,182

D

Common Stock

05/06/2020

S(1)

280

D

$274.35(3)(6)

28,902

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative Security

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Stock

Option

$155.57

05/06/2020

M

1,222

(7)

02/05/2028

Common

1,222

$0.00

8,561

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Transaction made pursuant to Dr. Altshuler's company approved trading plan under Rule 10b5-1.
  2. Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $270.20 (range $269.87 to $270.75).
  3. Dr. Altshuler undertakes to provide (upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer) full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
  4. Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $271.87 (range $271.55 to $272.28).
  5. Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $273.45 (range $273.00 to $273.96).
  6. Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $274.35 (range $274.07 to $274.73).
  7. The option vests in 16 quarterly installments from 02/06/2018.

Remarks:

/s/ Sabrina Yohai, Attorney-in-05/08/2020 Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 15:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
11:20aVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : 4
PU
08:26aVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Announce..
AQ
05/11CRISPR THERAPEUTICS : Vertex Up After CTX001 Gets RMAT Designation
DJ
05/04VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives European CHMP Positive Opinion for KALYDECO fo..
AQ
05/01VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : MA Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
05/01VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Gets European CHMP Positive Opinion for Kalydeco Expand..
DJ
05/01VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives European CHMP Positive Opinion for KALYDECO® (..
BU
04/29VERTEX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC / MA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
04/29VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 700 M
EBIT 2020 3 138 M
Net income 2020 1 944 M
Finance 2020 5 365 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,0x
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2021 10,0x
Capitalization 73 966 M
Chart VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 281,73  $
Last Close Price 285,28  $
Spread / Highest target 6,91%
Spread / Average Target -1,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reshma Kewalramani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey M. Leiden Executive Chairman
Charles F. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Matthew Altshuler Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Global Research
Carmen Bozic Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.29%73 966
GILEAD SCIENCES24.35%101 353
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS52.90%63 933
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.15%23 880
GENMAB A/S27.57%17 864
BEIGENE, LTD.-1.51%12 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group