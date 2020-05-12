Vertex Pharmaceuticals : 4

(Right to

if any

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

if any

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Form filed by More than One Reporting

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

Other (specify

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Explanation of Responses:

Transaction made pursuant to Dr. Altshuler's company approved trading plan under Rule 10b5-1.

Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $270.20 (range $269.87 to $270.75).

Dr. Altshuler undertakes to provide (upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer) full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.

Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $271.87 (range $271.55 to $272.28).

Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $273.45 (range $273.00 to $273.96).

Open market sales reported on this line occurred at a weighted average price of $274.35 (range $274.07 to $274.73).