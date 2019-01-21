Vertex Pharmaceuticals : Announces European Commission Approval for ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for Treatment of Children with Cystic Fibrosis Aged 2 to 5 Years Old with Most Common Form of the Disease

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited today announced that the
European Commission has granted approval of the label extension for
ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for the treatment of children
with cystic fibrosis (CF) aged 2 to 5 years old who have two copies of
the F508del mutation, the most common form of the disease.
“Today’s approval by the European Commission brings us one step closer
to our goal of bringing treatment to all people living with CF,” said
Reshma Kewalramani, MD, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines
Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at Vertex.
‘‘By treating the underlying cause of disease early, we can potentially
modify its course and offer patients the chance of improved outcomes.’’
The label update is based on data from a Phase 3 open-label safety study
in 60 patients that showed treatment with lumacaftor/ivacaftor was
generally well tolerated for 24 weeks, with a safety profile in these
pediatric patients generally consistent with that in patients aged 6
years and older.
Lumacaftor/ivacaftor is already approved in the EU for the treatment of
CF in patients aged 6 and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation.
About CF
Cystic fibrosis is a rare, life-shortening genetic
disease affecting approximately 75,000 people in North America, Europe
and Australia.
CF is caused by a defective or missing CFTR protein resulting from
mutations in the CFTR gene. Children must inherit two defective CFTR
genes — one from each parent — to have CF. There are approximately
2,000 known mutations in the CFTR gene. Some of these mutations,
which can be determined by a genetic test, or genotyping test, lead to
CF by creating non-working or too few CFTR proteins at the cell surface.
The defective function or absence of CFTR protein results in poor flow
of salt and water into and out of the cell in a number of organs. In the
lungs, this leads to the build-up of abnormally thick, sticky mucus that
can cause chronic lung infections and progressive lung damage in many
patients that eventually leads to death. The median age of death is in
the mid-to-late 20s.
About the Phase 3 open-label safety study
This European
Commission approval is based on a Phase 3 open-label safety study in 60
patients that showed treatment with lumacaftor/ivacaftor was generally
well tolerated for 24 weeks, with a safety profile similar to that in
patients aged 6 years and older. Improvements in sweat chloride, a
secondary endpoint, were observed at week 24 (mean decrease in sweat
chloride from baseline of 31.7 mmol/L; 95% CI: -35.7, -27.6, n=49).
Researchers also saw changes in key growth parameters, which were also
secondary endpoints in the study. The most common adverse event (≥30%
overall) was cough (63%); most adverse events were mild or moderate in
severity. Four patients experienced serious adverse events (2 infective
pulmonary exacerbations of cystic fibrosis, 1 gastroenteritis viral, 1
constipation) and three patients discontinued treatment due to elevated
transaminases without concurrent elevations in total bilirubin. These
findings were presented at the 41st European Cystic Fibrosis
Society Conference in June 2018.
About ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor)
Lumacaftor/ivacaftor
is a combination of lumacaftor, which is designed to increase the amount
of mature protein at the cell surface by targeting the processing and
trafficking defect of the F508del-CFTR protein, and ivacaftor,
which is designed to enhance the function of the CFTR protein once it
reaches the cell surface.
About Vertex
Vertex is a global biotechnology company that
invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for
people with serious and life-threatening diseases. In addition to
clinical development programs in CF, Vertex has more than a dozen
ongoing research programs focused on the underlying mechanisms of other
serious diseases.
Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's headquarters is now
located in Boston's Innovation District. Today, the company has research
and development sites and commercial offices in the United States,
Europe, Canada, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently
recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including being
named to Science magazine's Top Employers in the life sciences
ranking for nine years in a row.
Special Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press
release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation,
Dr. Kewalramani’s statement in the second paragraph of this press
release. While Vertex believes the forward-looking statements contained
in this press release are accurate, there are a number of factors that
could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those
indicated by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and
uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to
commercializing ORKAMBI® for people with cystic fibrosis aged
2 to 5 years old and the other risks listed under Risk Factors in
Vertex's annual report and quarterly reports filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. Vertex disclaims any obligation to update the
information contained in this press release as new information becomes
available.
(VRTX-GEN)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005119/en/