Vertex Pharmaceuticals : Appoints Katharine Jensen as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that
Katharine Jensen has been appointed Head of Corporate Social
Responsibility (CSR). In this role, Ms. Jensen will oversee all aspects
of Vertex’s global CSR efforts, leading our 10-year, $500 million
corporate giving commitment, which is focused on providing patient and
caregiver support, including access to our medicines; expanding Vertex’s
commitment to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM)
education; developing young physicians and scientists; and investing in
our communities. Ms. Jensen will also serve as the Executive Director of
The Vertex Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization and long-term source of
charitable giving.
“We are delighted to welcome Katharine to the Vertex family as we begin
the next chapter in our efforts to give back to patients and the
community,” said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer of Vertex. “Her depth of experience in creating,
launching and managing successful CSR programs, combined with her strong
business acumen and passion for changing lives, makes her a tremendous
addition to our team as we look to expand our corporate giving
initiatives.”
“Vertex is deeply committed to patients, communities and stakeholders as
evidenced by its 10-year corporate giving commitment and creation of The
Vertex Foundation,” said Ms. Jensen. “Together with partners and
colleagues, I look forward to advancing Vertex’s CSR strategy and
programs to achieve even greater impact.”
Ms. Jensen is an accomplished executive with 15 years of international
CSR experience. Prior to joining Vertex, Ms. Jensen spent 10 years
leading global CSR efforts for AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories. She was
responsible for CSR strategy, reporting and stakeholder engagement, and
created award-winning volunteering, philanthropy and sustainability
initiatives. Under her leadership, AbbVie was industry leader in the
2016 and 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Previously, Ms. Jensen
worked at APCO Worldwide where she advised Fortune 100 clients on CSR
programs and reporting. Ms. Jensen received her BA from Boston College
and her MBA from University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate
Business School.
About Vertex
Vertex is a global biotechnology company that
invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for
people with serious and life-threatening diseases. In addition to
clinical development programs in CF, Vertex has more than a dozen
ongoing research programs focused on the underlying mechanisms of other
serious diseases. Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's
headquarters is now located in Boston's Innovation District. Today, the
company has research and development sites and commercial offices in the
United States, Europe, Canada and Australia. Vertex is consistently
recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including being
named to Science magazine's Top Employers in the life sciences ranking
for eight years in a row.
For additional information and the latest updates from the company,
please visit www.vrtx.com.
