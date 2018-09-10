Vertex Pharmaceuticals : Appoints Katharine Jensen as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility

-- Ms. Jensen to oversee global CSR efforts and lead The Vertex Foundation --

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that Katharine Jensen has been appointed Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In this role, Ms. Jensen will oversee all aspects of Vertex’s global CSR efforts, leading our 10-year, $500 million corporate giving commitment, which is focused on providing patient and caregiver support, including access to our medicines; expanding Vertex’s commitment to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education; developing young physicians and scientists; and investing in our communities. Ms. Jensen will also serve as the Executive Director of The Vertex Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization and long-term source of charitable giving.

“We are delighted to welcome Katharine to the Vertex family as we begin the next chapter in our efforts to give back to patients and the community,” said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex. “Her depth of experience in creating, launching and managing successful CSR programs, combined with her strong business acumen and passion for changing lives, makes her a tremendous addition to our team as we look to expand our corporate giving initiatives.”

“Vertex is deeply committed to patients, communities and stakeholders as evidenced by its 10-year corporate giving commitment and creation of The Vertex Foundation,” said Ms. Jensen. “Together with partners and colleagues, I look forward to advancing Vertex’s CSR strategy and programs to achieve even greater impact.”

Ms. Jensen is an accomplished executive with 15 years of international CSR experience. Prior to joining Vertex, Ms. Jensen spent 10 years leading global CSR efforts for AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories. She was responsible for CSR strategy, reporting and stakeholder engagement, and created award-winning volunteering, philanthropy and sustainability initiatives. Under her leadership, AbbVie was industry leader in the 2016 and 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Previously, Ms. Jensen worked at APCO Worldwide where she advised Fortune 100 clients on CSR programs and reporting. Ms. Jensen received her BA from Boston College and her MBA from University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases. In addition to clinical development programs in CF, Vertex has more than a dozen ongoing research programs focused on the underlying mechanisms of other serious diseases. Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's headquarters is now located in Boston's Innovation District. Today, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including being named to Science magazine's Top Employers in the life sciences ranking for eight years in a row.

For additional information and the latest updates from the company, please visit www.vrtx.com.

(VRTX-GEN)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005534/en/