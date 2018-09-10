Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vertex Pharmaceuticals    VRTX

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS (VRTX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals : Appoints Katharine Jensen as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 03:12pm CEST

-- Ms. Jensen to oversee global CSR efforts and lead The Vertex Foundation --

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that Katharine Jensen has been appointed Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In this role, Ms. Jensen will oversee all aspects of Vertex’s global CSR efforts, leading our 10-year, $500 million corporate giving commitment, which is focused on providing patient and caregiver support, including access to our medicines; expanding Vertex’s commitment to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education; developing young physicians and scientists; and investing in our communities. Ms. Jensen will also serve as the Executive Director of The Vertex Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization and long-term source of charitable giving.

“We are delighted to welcome Katharine to the Vertex family as we begin the next chapter in our efforts to give back to patients and the community,” said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex. “Her depth of experience in creating, launching and managing successful CSR programs, combined with her strong business acumen and passion for changing lives, makes her a tremendous addition to our team as we look to expand our corporate giving initiatives.”

“Vertex is deeply committed to patients, communities and stakeholders as evidenced by its 10-year corporate giving commitment and creation of The Vertex Foundation,” said Ms. Jensen. “Together with partners and colleagues, I look forward to advancing Vertex’s CSR strategy and programs to achieve even greater impact.”

Ms. Jensen is an accomplished executive with 15 years of international CSR experience. Prior to joining Vertex, Ms. Jensen spent 10 years leading global CSR efforts for AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories. She was responsible for CSR strategy, reporting and stakeholder engagement, and created award-winning volunteering, philanthropy and sustainability initiatives. Under her leadership, AbbVie was industry leader in the 2016 and 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Previously, Ms. Jensen worked at APCO Worldwide where she advised Fortune 100 clients on CSR programs and reporting. Ms. Jensen received her BA from Boston College and her MBA from University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

About Vertex
Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases. In addition to clinical development programs in CF, Vertex has more than a dozen ongoing research programs focused on the underlying mechanisms of other serious diseases. Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's headquarters is now located in Boston's Innovation District. Today, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including being named to Science magazine's Top Employers in the life sciences ranking for eight years in a row.

For additional information and the latest updates from the company, please visit www.vrtx.com.

(VRTX-GEN)


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
03:12pVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Katharine Jensen as Head of Corporate Social R..
BU
12:43pVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Enrollment of Two Phase 3 Studies of VX-659 i..
AQ
09:51aCF TRUST : U.K. health secretary backs NHS in Vertex stalemate
AQ
09/06VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Enrollment of Two Phase 3 Studies of VX-659 i..
BU
09/05VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : US Companies Launch CRISPR Clinical Trial
AQ
09/05VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : finalizes Orkambi deal with Australia
AQ
09/03Vertex, CRISPR Therapeutics become first U.S. companies to enter clinic with ..
AQ
09/03VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : CRISPR Therapeutics, Vertex start first company-backed ..
AQ
09/03VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Reimbursement Agreement in Australia for ORKA..
BU
09/01VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : First CRISPR clinical trial backed by U.S. companies la..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Biotechs and biopharmas in the red 
09/05Small Caps Are Rising, Biotechs Can't Be Far Behind 
09/03YOUR DAILY SCOOP : Anifrolumab Flunks, Aquestive Approved, Vertex's CRISPR Trial.. 
08/31CRISPR/Cas9 horse race on, Vertex first U.S. company to launch study 
08/31Vertex Pharmaceuticals Is A Solid Buy In 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 002 M
EBIT 2018 1 040 M
Net income 2018 787 M
Finance 2018 2 701 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 58,28
P/E ratio 2019 51,26
EV / Sales 2018 14,4x
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
Capitalization 45 865 M
Chart VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Leiden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ian Frederick Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Graney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Matthew Altshuler Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Global Research
Reshma Kewalramani Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.76%45 865
GILEAD SCIENCES0.81%93 622
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.17%41 971
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.50.70%10 579
GENMAB3.35%10 132
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC156.49%9 482
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.