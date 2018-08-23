Vertex Pharmaceuticals : Appoints Ludovic Fenaux as Senior Vice President, International Commercial Operations

Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that
Ludovic Fenaux has been appointed Senior Vice President, International
Commercial Operations with responsibility for commercial activities
outside of the U.S. and Canada, which includes overseeing offices and
operations across Europe, Australia and Latin America. Mr. Fenaux
started his role with Vertex on August 20 and reports to Stuart
Arbuckle, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mr.
Fenaux is based at the International headquarters in London and succeeds
Simon Bedson, who is retiring after seven years as Vertex’s Senior Vice
President and General Manager, International Commercial Operations and
nearly 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry.
Since joining in 2011, Mr. Bedson has successfully led Vertex’s global
expansion outside of North America, including the establishment of the
company’s international headquarters and commercial offices and
operations across Europe, Australia and Latin America.
"I would like to thank Simon for his leadership, dedication and enormous
contribution to Vertex. He has played a pivotal role in the growth of
our company internationally and we wish him all the best in retirement,”
said Stuart Arbuckle, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial
Officer, Vertex. "I am also thrilled to welcome Ludovic to Vertex and
our global commercial leadership team. Ludovic brings the leadership
skills and functional and geographic experience our growing
international organization needs as we become a leading global
biotechnology company.”
Mr. Fenaux joins Vertex with more than two decades of pharmaceutical
industry experience, most recently at Bristol-Myers Squibb where he held
the position of Senior Vice President, Head of Intercontinental Region.
"I am excited to be joining Vertex at a time when the company is not
only pursuing medicines that treat cystic fibrosis but also investing in
other serious diseases, tackling the biggest challenges in medicine,"
said Mr. Fenaux. "I look forward to being part of an industry leader,
driven by an understanding of human biology, to progress scientific
innovations that address the underlying cause of disease.”
About Ludovic Fenaux
In addition to Mr. Fenaux’s leadership
position at Bristol-Myers Squibb as Senior Vice President, Head of
Intercontinental Region, Ludovic was Head of U.S. Specialty Care, Head
of U.S. Commercial Virology and Transplant, Vice President and General
Manager Benelux and Vice President, Global Commercialization Oncology.
Prior to joining Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mr. Fenaux held positions at Eli
Lilly, AstraZeneca and GSK. He holds a Master of Science degree in
Biochemistry and an Advanced Master in Marketing Management from ESSEC
Business School in addition to having completed the General Management
program at The European Centre for Executive Development (CEDEP) and
graduating from the C-Suite Harvard Business School Advanced Management
Program.
About Vertex
Vertex is a global biotechnology company that
invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for
people with serious and life-threatening diseases. In addition to
clinical development programs in cystic fibrosis, Vertex has more than a
dozen ongoing research programs focused on the underlying mechanisms of
other serious diseases.
Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's headquarters is now
located in Boston's Innovation District. Today, the company has research
and development sites and commercial offices in the United States,
Europe, Canada and Australia. Vertex is consistently recognized as one
of the industry's top places to work, including being named to Science
magazine's Top Employers in the life sciences ranking for eight years in
a row.
For additional information and the latest updates from the company,
please visit www.vrtx.com.
(VRTX-GEN)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005230/en/