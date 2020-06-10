Log in
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS

(VRTX)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals : Gets European Approval for Kalydeco Expanded Pediatric Use

06/10/2020

By Colin Kellaher

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Wednesday said the European Commission approved the expanded use of Kalydeco to include children and adolescents with cystic fibrosis who have the R117H mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

The Boston drug maker said the approval covers patients between the ages of six month and 18 years who have the mutation, the most common residual function mutation underlying the genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections.

Vertex said the label extension makes about 500 young patients in Europe eligible for Kalydeco, which was already approved in Europe for adults with the R117H mutation and for children with several other mutations.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
VERTEX CORPORATION 2.58% 1867 End-of-day quote.-17.02%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 2.20% 270.85 Delayed Quote.23.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 719 M - -
Net income 2020 1 944 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70 225 M 70 225 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 285,35 $
Last Close Price 270,85 $
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reshma Kewalramani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey M. Leiden Executive Chairman
Charles F. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Matthew Altshuler Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Global Research
Carmen Bozic Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.70%70 225
GILEAD SCIENCES19.41%97 327
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS62.08%61 805
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.43%26 043
GENMAB A/S26.76%18 676
BEIGENE, LTD.4.30%13 420
