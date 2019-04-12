Vertex Pharmaceuticals : to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 30

Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) will report its first
quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after the
financial markets close. The company will host a conference call and
webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial (866) 501-1537
(U.S.) or +1 (720) 545-0001 (International).
The conference call will be webcast live and a link to the webcast can
be accessed through Vertex's website at www.vrtx.com
in the "Investors" section. To ensure a timely connection, it is
recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the
scheduled webcast. An archived webcast will be available on the
company's website.
About Vertex
Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific
innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious
and life-threatening diseases. In addition to clinical development
programs in CF, Vertex has more than a dozen ongoing research programs
focused on the underlying mechanisms of other serious diseases.
Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's headquarters is now
located in Boston’s Innovation District. Today, the company has research
and development sites and commercial offices in the United States,
Europe, Canada, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently
recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including being
named to Science magazine's Top Employers in the life sciences ranking
for nine years in a row.
