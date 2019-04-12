Vertex Pharmaceuticals : to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 30

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) will report its first quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after the financial markets close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial (866) 501-1537 (U.S.) or +1 (720) 545-0001 (International).

The conference call will be webcast live and a link to the webcast can be accessed through Vertex's website at www.vrtx.com in the "Investors" section. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archived webcast will be available on the company's website.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases. In addition to clinical development programs in CF, Vertex has more than a dozen ongoing research programs focused on the underlying mechanisms of other serious diseases.

Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's headquarters is now located in Boston’s Innovation District. Today, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including being named to Science magazine's Top Employers in the life sciences ranking for nine years in a row.

For additional information and the latest updates from the company, please visit www.vrtx.com.

(VRTX-WEB)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005070/en/