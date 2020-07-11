VERTICAL EXPLORATION : RETAINS WSP CANADA INC. TO ASSIST WITH ST-ONGE WOLLASTONITE QUARRY PERMITTING APPLICATION – JUNE 18th, 2020

Vertical Exploration Retains WSP Canada Inc. to Assist with St-Onge Wollastonite Quarry Permitting Application

VANCOUVER, BC / June 18th, 2020 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSX-V: VERT) ('Vertical' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce it has retained the services of WSP Canada Inc. (WSP) to assist Vertical with its quarry permitting application to the Government of Quebec for its St-Onge Wollastonite project located in the Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.

Vertical's operations partner, Magnor Exploration Inc., will work with WSP to support the preparation, drafting and submission of the full quarry permitting request, including an application under Section 22 of the Environmental Quality Act for a Certificate of Authorization (CA) from the Quebec Ministry of Environment and Fight against Climate Change (MELCC) as well as a request for a BEX (Bail d'Exploitation Miniere Permit) from the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MERN).

WSP Canada Inc. is part of WSP Global Inc., which is one of the world's leading professional services firms providing engineering and design services to clients in the transportation and infrastructure, property and buildings, environment, power and energy, resources, and industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP Global Inc. has approximately 49,000 employees working in 500 offices across the globe.

Vertical is very pleased to have retained such a prominent professional services firm to support its quarry permitting application for St-Onge and looks forward to providing further updates on the permitting application in the near future.

Vertical advises that the production decision on the St-Onge deposit was not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially minable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will occur as anticipated or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

