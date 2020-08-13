Log in
VERTISEIT AB (PUBL)
VERT B   SE0012481133

VERTISEIT AB (PUBL)

(VERT B)
Delayed Quote. Delayed FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM - 08/12 11:29:36 am
14.05 SEK   -4.42%
Inbjudan till investerarpresentation – Q2 2020
VERTISEIT PUBL : byter Certified Adviser till Redeye AB
Vertiseit publ : Inbjudan till investerarpresentation – Q2 2020

08/13/2020 | 02:18am EDT
  • 2020-08-13

Vertiseit AB (publ) published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:17:21 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 83,3 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
Net income 2019 5,77 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
Net cash 2019 17,9 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
P/E ratio 2019 48,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 179 M 20,6 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Lind Chief Executive Officer
Johan Vilhelm Schottenius Chairman
Jonas Lagerqvist Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Oskar Edespong Chief Technology Officer
Adrian Eriksson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERTISEIT AB (PUBL)-36.14%21
ACCENTURE9.11%145 415
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.42%114 656
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.48%112 881
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.13%59 378
VMWARE, INC.-7.29%59 032
