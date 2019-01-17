Log in
VERTU MOTORS PLC (VTU)
  Report  
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

01/17/2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Vertu Motors plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Type 1 Disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II Regulation

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Octopus Investments Nominees Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

16/01/2019 17/01/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1GK4645

15,042,142

3.99%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

15,042,142

3.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Period xiPhysical or cash settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Octopus Capital Ltd

Octopus Investments Ltd

Octopus Investments Nominees Ltd

3.99%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

N/A

Place of completion

33 Holborn, London, EC1N 2HT

Date of completion

17/01/2019

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 18:28:07 UTC
