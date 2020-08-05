Vertu Motors : Director and PDMR Share Purchase

Vertu Motors announces that it was notified on 4 August 2020, of the following acquisitions ("Dealings") in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") by directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company. The Dealings took place on 4 August 2020 pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan at a price of 22.4p per Ordinary Share:
Beneficial
Resultant
Resultant %
holding of
% of issued
Ordinary
Beneficial
Ordinary
holding of
of issued
Shares prior
share capital
Shares
Ordinary
share capital
to the
prior to the
acquired by
Shares after
after the
PDMR
Dealing*
Dealing*
PDMR
the Dealing*
Dealing*
Robert Forrester
7,217,180
1.95
8,035
7,225,215
1.96
David Crane
187,670
0.05
8,035
195,705
0.05
Karen Anderson
893,039
0.24
8,035
901,074
0.24
Ian Harrison
228,931
0.06
8,035
236,966
0.06
Christopher Taylor
301,956
0.08
8,035
309,991
0.08
Stephen Gould
7,933
0.00
8,035
15,968
0.00
*includes shares held by the PDMR's PCAs.
The Company's issued share capital consists of 369,173,981 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
ROBERT FORRESTER
2.
Reason for the notification
ACQUISITION OF SHARES
a)
Position/status
CEO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance
market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU
instrument, type of instrument
MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p
EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO
THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
£0.224
8035
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
4 AUGUST 2020
f)
Place of transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
DAVID CRANE
2.
Reason for the notification
ACQUISITION OF SHARES
a)
Position/status
COO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance
market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU
instrument, type of instrument
MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p
EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO
THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
£0.224
8035
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
4 AUGUST 2020
f)
Place of transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
KAREN ANDERSON
2.
Reason for the notification
ACQUISITION OF SHARES
a)
Position/status
CFO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance
market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU
instrument, type of instrument
MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p
EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO
THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
£0.224
8035
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
4 AUGUST 2020
f)
Place of transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
IAN HARRISON
2.
Reason for the notification
ACQUISITION OF SHARES
a)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance
market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU
instrument, type of instrument
MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p
EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO
THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
£0.224
8035
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
4 AUGUST 2020
f)
Place of transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR
2.
Reason for the notification
ACQUISITION OF SHARES
a)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance
market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU
instrument, type of instrument
MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p
EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO
THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
£0.224
8035
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
4 AUGUST 2020
f)
Place of transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN GOULD
2.
Reason for the notification
ACQUISITION OF SHARES
a)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance
market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU
instrument, type of instrument
MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p
EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO
THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
£0.224
8035
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
4 AUGUST 2020
f)
Place of transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM
- Ends -
Notes to Editors
Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 133 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.
Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 130 franchised sales outlets and 3 non-franchised sales operations from 110 locations across the UK.
Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".
Vertu Motors Group websites - investors.vertumotors.com/ www.vertucareers.com