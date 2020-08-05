Log in
VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/05 09:38:52 am
20.5 GBX   -4.43%
Vertu Motors : Director and PDMR Share Purchase

08/05/2020 | 09:32am EDT

5 August 2020

Vertu Motors plc ("Vertu Motors" or "Company")

Director and PDMR Share Purchase

Vertu Motors announces that it was notified on 4 August 2020, of the following acquisitions ("Dealings") in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") by directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company. The Dealings took place on 4 August 2020 pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan at a price of 22.4p per Ordinary Share:

Beneficial

Resultant

Resultant %

holding of

% of issued

Ordinary

Beneficial

Ordinary

holding of

of issued

Shares prior

share capital

Shares

Ordinary

share capital

to the

prior to the

acquired by

Shares after

after the

PDMR

Dealing*

Dealing*

PDMR

the Dealing*

Dealing*

Robert Forrester

7,217,180

1.95

8,035

7,225,215

1.96

David Crane

187,670

0.05

8,035

195,705

0.05

Karen Anderson

893,039

0.24

8,035

901,074

0.24

Ian Harrison

228,931

0.06

8,035

236,966

0.06

Christopher Taylor

301,956

0.08

8,035

309,991

0.08

Stephen Gould

7,933

0.00

8,035

15,968

0.00

*includes shares held by the PDMR's PCAs.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 369,173,981 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING

MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

ROBERT FORRESTER

2.

Reason for the notification

ACQUISITION OF SHARES

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance

market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU

instrument, type of instrument

MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p

EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO

THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

£0.224

8035

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

4 AUGUST 2020

f)

Place of transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

DAVID CRANE

2.

Reason for the notification

ACQUISITION OF SHARES

a)

Position/status

COO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance

market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU

instrument, type of instrument

MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p

EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO

THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

£0.224

8035

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

4 AUGUST 2020

f)

Place of transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

KAREN ANDERSON

2.

Reason for the notification

ACQUISITION OF SHARES

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance

market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU

instrument, type of instrument

MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p

EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO

THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

£0.224

8035

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

4 AUGUST 2020

f)

Place of transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

IAN HARRISON

2.

Reason for the notification

ACQUISITION OF SHARES

a)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance

market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU

instrument, type of instrument

MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p

EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO

THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

£0.224

8035

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

4 AUGUST 2020

f)

Place of transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR

2.

Reason for the notification

ACQUISITION OF SHARES

a)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance

market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU

instrument, type of instrument

MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p

EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO

THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

£0.224

8035

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

4 AUGUST 2020

f)

Place of transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN GOULD

2.

Reason for the notification

ACQUISITION OF SHARES

a)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance

market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN VERTU

instrument, type of instrument

MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p

EACH IN VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO

THE COMPANY'S SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

£0.224

8035

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

4 AUGUST 2020

f)

Place of transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Vertu Motors plc

Robert Forrester, CEO

Tel: 0191 491 2121

Karen Anderson, CFO

Tel: 0191 491 2121

Zeus Capital Limited

Jamie Peel

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Andrew Jones

Dominic King

Camarco

Billy Clegg

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Tom Huddart

Notes to Editors

Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 133 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.

Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 130 franchised sales outlets and 3 non-franchised sales operations from 110 locations across the UK.

Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".

Vertu Motors Group websites - investors.vertumotors.com/ www.vertucareers.com

Vertu brand websites - www.vertumotors.com/ www.bristolstreet.co.uk/ www.vertuhonda.com/ www.vertutoyota.com/ www.macklinmotors.co.uk/ www.farnelllandrover.com/ www.farnelljaguar.com/ www.vertuvolkswagen.com/ www.vertumercedes-benz.com

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 13:31:07 UTC
