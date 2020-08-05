Vertu Motors : Director and PDMR Share Purchase

5 August 2020

Vertu Motors plc ("Vertu Motors" or "Company")

Director and PDMR Share Purchase

Vertu Motors announces that it was notified on 4 August 2020, of the following acquisitions ("Dealings") in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") by directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company. The Dealings took place on 4 August 2020 pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan at a price of 22.4p per Ordinary Share:

Beneficial Resultant Resultant % holding of % of issued Ordinary Beneficial Ordinary holding of of issued Shares prior share capital Shares Ordinary share capital to the prior to the acquired by Shares after after the PDMR Dealing* Dealing* PDMR the Dealing* Dealing* Robert Forrester 7,217,180 1.95 8,035 7,225,215 1.96 David Crane 187,670 0.05 8,035 195,705 0.05 Karen Anderson 893,039 0.24 8,035 901,074 0.24 Ian Harrison 228,931 0.06 8,035 236,966 0.06 Christopher Taylor 301,956 0.08 8,035 309,991 0.08 Stephen Gould 7,933 0.00 8,035 15,968 0.00

*includes shares held by the PDMR's PCAs.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 369,173,981 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING

MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM