Vertu Motors : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

(Registered in England and Wales with registered number 05984855)
Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company which is set out in part 1 of this document, which includes a recommendation that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to be held at Vertu House, Fifth Avenue Business Park, Team Valley, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, NE11 0XA at 10.00 a.m. on 24 July 2019.
Notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out in part 2 of this document. Proxies should be appointed online at www.signalshares.comno later than 10.00 a.m. on 22 July 2019. If you hold Ordinary Shares through CREST you may appoint a proxy by completing and transmitting a CREST proxy instruction to Link Asset Services (CREST participant ID RA 10) so that it is received by no later than 10.00 a.m. on 22 July 2019. Completion and appointment of a proxy or a CREST proxy instruction will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the AGM should they subsequently wish to do so.
Copies of this document, the service agreements or letters of appointment of each of the Directors, and any applicable deeds of indemnity relating to the Directors will be available for inspection free of charge during normal business hours on any week day (except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) at Vertu House, Fifth Avenue Business Park, Team Valley, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, NE11 0XA from the date of this notice until the conclusion of the AGM.
Copies of this document are also available during such period at the Company's website: www.vertumotors.com/investors
CONTENTS
Page
Contents and Expected Timetable
2
Definitions
3
Part 1: Letter from Chairman of the Company
5
Part 2: Notice of Annual General Meeting
9
Part 3: Proposed LTIP changes
16
EXPECTED TIMETABLE
Posting of this document or posting or email of a Notice of
21 June 2019
Availability to Shareholders
Latest time and date for appointments of proxies for the Annual
10.00 a.m. on 22
July 2019
General Meeting
Record Date for the Annual General Meeting
Close of business on 22
July 2019
Annual General Meeting
10.00 a.m. on 24
July 2019
Proposed date for payment of final dividend
29
July 2019
Note: Each of the dates and times in the above timetable are subject to change. All times stated are British Summer Time.
DEFINITIONS
The following definitions apply throughout this document, unless the context otherwise requires:
Act
the Companies Act 2006, as amended
AGM or Annual General
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the registered offices
Meeting
of the Company at Vertu House, Fifth Avenue Business Park, Team Valley,
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, NE11 0XA at 10.00 a.m. on 24 July 2019, or any
adjournment thereof, notice of which is set out in part 2 of this document
AGM Notice
the notice of the AGM set out in part 2 of this document
Board or Directors
the directors of the Company
Business Day
any day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday on which banks are
open in the City of London for the transaction of general commercial business
certificated or in
an Ordinary Share which is not in uncertificated form (that is, not in CREST)
certificated form
Company
Vertu Motors plc (registered number 05984855)
CREST
the relevant systems (as defined in the CREST Regulations) for paperless
settlement of share transfers and the holding of shares in uncertificated form of
which Euroclear is the operator as defined by the CREST Regulations
CREST Regulations
the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, as amended
Directors' Remuneration
the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 28 February 2019, which
Report
is set out on pages 60-65 (inclusive) of the Company's 2019 Annual Report
Existing Share Capital
the 374,494,412 Ordinary Shares in issue as at 16 June 2019 (of which none
are treasury shares)
Euroclear
Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited
General Resolutions
each of the Resolutions other than the LTIP Resolution
Group
the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (as defined in the Act)
LTIP
the Vertu Motors plc 2013 Long Term Incentive Plan
LTIP Resolution
the ordinary resolution numbered 15 set out in the AGM Notice and to be
proposed at the Annual General Meeting
Ordinary Shares
ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company
Resolutions
the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM as set out in the AGM Notice
Shareholders
holders from time to time of Ordinary Shares
Statement of Principles
the Pre-Emption Group, Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights A Statement of
Principles 2015
UK or United Kingdom
the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
uncertificated or in
recorded on a register of securities maintained by Euroclear in accordance with
uncertificated form
the CREST Regulations as being in uncertificated form in CREST and title to
which, by virtue of the CREST Regulations, may be transferred by means of
CREST
All references in this document to £ or p are to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom.
PART 1 - LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY
(Registered in England and Wales with registered number 05984855)
Registered office:
Vertu House
Fifth Avenue Business Park
Team Valley
Gateshead
Tyne and Wear
NE11 0XA
21 June 2019
Dear Shareholder
2019 Annual General Meeting
Introduction
I enclose, in part 2 of this document, the formal notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company which is to be held at the registered offices of the Company at Vertu House, Fifth Avenue Business Park, Team Valley, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, NE11 0XA at 10.00 a.m. on 24 July 2019.
I hope to see as many of you as possible at the AGM, which is the main opportunity each year for the Board to engage with Shareholders, to answer your questions and to listen to your views.
Summary of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting
At the AGM, the following resolutions will be proposed:
Resolution 1 - Annual Report and Accounts (ordinary resolution)
Company law requires the Directors to present to Shareholders the Company's and Group's annual accounts for the year ended 28 February 2019, together with their report and the auditors' report, all of which are contained within the Group's 2019 Annual Report.
Resolution 2 - Reappointment of the auditors (ordinary resolution)
The Company is required to appoint auditors at each annual general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next such meeting. The Audit Committee has assessed the effectiveness, independence and objectivity of the external auditor and concluded that the auditor was in all respects effective. Accordingly, at the AGM Shareholders will be asked to confirm the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors.
Resolution 3 - Authority for the Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration (ordinary resolution)
This resolution will authorise the Directors, in accordance with standard practice, to negotiate and agree the remuneration of the auditors.
Resolution 4 - Declaration of a final dividend (ordinary resolution)
Shareholders are being asked to approve and declare a final dividend of 1.05p per Ordinary Share for the year ended 28 February 2019. If approved and declared at the AGM, the final dividend will
