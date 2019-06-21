Log in
VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/21 06:47:49 am
40.9 GBp   -1.45%
Vertu Motors : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

06/21/2019 | 07:25am EDT

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the action you should take you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 who specialises in advising on the acquisition of shares and other securities.

If you sell or transfer, or have sold or otherwise transferred, all of your Ordinary Shares, please send this document together with the accompanying documents as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer is or was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee, save that you should not forward or transmit such documents in or into any jurisdiction in which to do so would constitute a violation of that jurisdiction's relevant laws. If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of Ordinary Shares, you should retain this document.

This document is being sent to you solely for the purpose of convening the Annual General Meeting referred to below and to provide information to you as a member of the Company to help you to decide how to cast your vote in respect of the Resolutions. No reliance may be placed on this document for any other purpose.

(Registered in England and Wales with registered number 05984855)

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

_________________________________________________________________________________

Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company which is set out in part 1 of this document, which includes a recommendation that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to be held at Vertu House, Fifth Avenue Business Park, Team Valley, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, NE11 0XA at 10.00 a.m. on 24 July 2019.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out in part 2 of this document. Proxies should be appointed online at www.signalshares.comno later than 10.00 a.m. on 22 July 2019. If you hold Ordinary Shares through CREST you may appoint a proxy by completing and transmitting a CREST proxy instruction to Link Asset Services (CREST participant ID RA 10) so that it is received by no later than 10.00 a.m. on 22 July 2019. Completion and appointment of a proxy or a CREST proxy instruction will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the AGM should they subsequently wish to do so.

Copies of this document, the service agreements or letters of appointment of each of the Directors, and any applicable deeds of indemnity relating to the Directors will be available for inspection free of charge during normal business hours on any week day (except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) at Vertu House, Fifth Avenue Business Park, Team Valley, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, NE11 0XA from the date of this notice until the conclusion of the AGM.

Copies of this document are also available during such period at the Company's website: www.vertumotors.com/investors

1

CONTENTS

Page

Contents and Expected Timetable

2

Definitions

3

Part 1: Letter from Chairman of the Company

5

Part 2: Notice of Annual General Meeting

9

Part 3: Proposed LTIP changes

16

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Posting of this document or posting or email of a Notice of

21 June 2019

Availability to Shareholders

Latest time and date for appointments of proxies for the Annual

10.00 a.m. on 22

July 2019

General Meeting

Record Date for the Annual General Meeting

Close of business on 22

July 2019

Annual General Meeting

10.00 a.m. on 24

July 2019

Proposed date for payment of final dividend

29

July 2019

Note: Each of the dates and times in the above timetable are subject to change. All times stated are British Summer Time.

2

DEFINITIONS

The following definitions apply throughout this document, unless the context otherwise requires:

Act

the Companies Act 2006, as amended

AGM or Annual General

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the registered offices

Meeting

of the Company at Vertu House, Fifth Avenue Business Park, Team Valley,

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, NE11 0XA at 10.00 a.m. on 24 July 2019, or any

adjournment thereof, notice of which is set out in part 2 of this document

AGM Notice

the notice of the AGM set out in part 2 of this document

Board or Directors

the directors of the Company

Business Day

any day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday on which banks are

open in the City of London for the transaction of general commercial business

certificated or in

an Ordinary Share which is not in uncertificated form (that is, not in CREST)

certificated form

Company

Vertu Motors plc (registered number 05984855)

CREST

the relevant systems (as defined in the CREST Regulations) for paperless

settlement of share transfers and the holding of shares in uncertificated form of

which Euroclear is the operator as defined by the CREST Regulations

CREST Regulations

the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, as amended

Directors' Remuneration

the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 28 February 2019, which

Report

is set out on pages 60-65 (inclusive) of the Company's 2019 Annual Report

Existing Share Capital

the 374,494,412 Ordinary Shares in issue as at 16 June 2019 (of which none

are treasury shares)

Euroclear

Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited

General Resolutions

each of the Resolutions other than the LTIP Resolution

Group

the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (as defined in the Act)

LTIP

the Vertu Motors plc 2013 Long Term Incentive Plan

LTIP Resolution

the ordinary resolution numbered 15 set out in the AGM Notice and to be

proposed at the Annual General Meeting

Ordinary Shares

ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company

Resolutions

the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM as set out in the AGM Notice

Shareholders

holders from time to time of Ordinary Shares

Statement of Principles

the Pre-Emption Group, Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights A Statement of

Principles 2015

UK or United Kingdom

the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

uncertificated or in

recorded on a register of securities maintained by Euroclear in accordance with

uncertificated form

the CREST Regulations as being in uncertificated form in CREST and title to

3

which, by virtue of the CREST Regulations, may be transferred by means of

CREST

All references in this document to £ or p are to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom.

4

PART 1 - LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY

(Registered in England and Wales with registered number 05984855)

Registered office:

Vertu House

Fifth Avenue Business Park

Team Valley

Gateshead

Tyne and Wear

NE11 0XA

21 June 2019

Dear Shareholder

2019 Annual General Meeting

Introduction

I enclose, in part 2 of this document, the formal notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company which is to be held at the registered offices of the Company at Vertu House, Fifth Avenue Business Park, Team Valley, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, NE11 0XA at 10.00 a.m. on 24 July 2019.

I hope to see as many of you as possible at the AGM, which is the main opportunity each year for the Board to engage with Shareholders, to answer your questions and to listen to your views.

Summary of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting

At the AGM, the following resolutions will be proposed:

Resolution 1 - Annual Report and Accounts (ordinary resolution)

Company law requires the Directors to present to Shareholders the Company's and Group's annual accounts for the year ended 28 February 2019, together with their report and the auditors' report, all of which are contained within the Group's 2019 Annual Report.

Resolution 2 - Reappointment of the auditors (ordinary resolution)

The Company is required to appoint auditors at each annual general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next such meeting. The Audit Committee has assessed the effectiveness, independence and objectivity of the external auditor and concluded that the auditor was in all respects effective. Accordingly, at the AGM Shareholders will be asked to confirm the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors.

Resolution 3 - Authority for the Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration (ordinary resolution)

This resolution will authorise the Directors, in accordance with standard practice, to negotiate and agree the remuneration of the auditors.

Resolution 4 - Declaration of a final dividend (ordinary resolution)

Shareholders are being asked to approve and declare a final dividend of 1.05p per Ordinary Share for the year ended 28 February 2019. If approved and declared at the AGM, the final dividend will

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 11:24:02 UTC
