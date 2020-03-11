Vertu Motors : Notification of Directors' interests
03/11/2020 | 05:03am EDT
11 March 2020
Vertu Motors plc
(the "Company")
Notification of Directors' interests
The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee of the Company approved grants of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company ("Options"). The Options were made under a new Partnership Share Scheme introduced by the Company and are a percentage of target earnings calculated using the Company's share price at the start of the financial year. The Options were issued on 9 March 2020 as detailed below:
Number of
Resultant number
Ordinary Shares
of Ordinary
Beneficial holding of
subject to the
Shares subject to
Ordinary Shares
Options
options
excluding options*
PDMR
Ian Harrison
269,716
1,452,047
228,931
Colin Kent
269,716
1,022,047
442,663
Michael Rich
269,716
1,452,047
43,497
Christopher Taylor
255,520
1,187,851
292,241
Jatinder Aujla
269,716
992,047
99,921
Stephen Gould
255,520
1,055,520
7,933
Leon Caruso
255,520
455,520
4,390
Vesting of the Options is pro rata to the individual's achievement of a variety of annual bonus targets for the financial year, and vested Options are then subject to a further three-year holding period before they can be exercised.
The Company's issued share capital consists of 369,173,981 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
IAN HARRISON
2.
Reason for the notification
ISSUE OF OPTIONS
a)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
instrument, type of instrument
VERTU MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE
COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE
PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
NIL
269,716
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE
TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
9 March 2020
f)
Place of transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
COLIN KENT
2.
Reason for the notification
ISSUE OF OPTIONS
b)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
c)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
instrument, type of instrument
VERTU MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE
COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE
PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
NIL
269,716
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE
TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
9 March 2020
f)
Place of transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
MICHAEL RICH
2.
Reason for the notification
ISSUE OF OPTIONS
a)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
instrument, type of instrument
VERTU MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE
COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE
PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
NIL
269,716
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE
TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
9 March 2020
f)
Place of transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR
2.
Reason for the notification
ISSUE OF OPTIONS
a)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
instrument, type of instrument
VERTU MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE
COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE
PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
NIL
255,520
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE
TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
9 March 2020
f)
Place of transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
JATINDER AUJLA
2.
Reason for the notification
ISSUE OF OPTIONS
a)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
instrument, type of instrument
VERTU MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE
COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE
PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
NIL
269,716
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE
TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
9 March 2020
f)
Place of transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN GOULD
2.
Reason for the notification
ISSUE OF OPTIONS
a)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4. Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
instrument, type of instrument
VERTU MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE
COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE
PLAN
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
NIL
255,520
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE
TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
9 March 2020
f)
Place of transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
LEON CARUSO
2.
Reason for the notification
ISSUE OF OPTIONS
a)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
b)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4. Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
instrument, type of instrument
VERTU MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
b)
Nature of the transaction
ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE
COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE
PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
NIL
255,520
d)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE
TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
9 March 2020
f)
Place of transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
Notes to Editors
Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 133 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.
Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 130 franchised sales outlets and 3 non-franchised sales operations from 110 locations across the UK.
Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".