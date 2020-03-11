Log in
VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/11 05:10:09 am
28.6 GBp   --.--%
Vertu Motors : Notification of Directors' interests

03/11/2020 | 05:03am EDT

11 March 2020

Vertu Motors plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Directors' interests

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee of the Company approved grants of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company ("Options"). The Options were made under a new Partnership Share Scheme introduced by the Company and are a percentage of target earnings calculated using the Company's share price at the start of the financial year. The Options were issued on 9 March 2020 as detailed below:

Number of

Resultant number

Ordinary Shares

of Ordinary

Beneficial holding of

subject to the

Shares subject to

Ordinary Shares

Options

options

excluding options*

PDMR

Ian Harrison

269,716

1,452,047

228,931

Colin Kent

269,716

1,022,047

442,663

Michael Rich

269,716

1,452,047

43,497

Christopher Taylor

255,520

1,187,851

292,241

Jatinder Aujla

269,716

992,047

99,921

Stephen Gould

255,520

1,055,520

7,933

Leon Caruso

255,520

455,520

4,390

Vesting of the Options is pro rata to the individual's achievement of a variety of annual bonus targets for the financial year, and vested Options are then subject to a further three-year holding period before they can be exercised.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 369,173,981 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING

MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

IAN HARRISON

2.

Reason for the notification

ISSUE OF OPTIONS

a)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

instrument, type of instrument

VERTU MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE

COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE

PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

NIL

269,716

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE

TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

COLIN KENT

2.

Reason for the notification

ISSUE OF OPTIONS

b)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

c)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

instrument, type of instrument

VERTU MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE

COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE

PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

NIL

269,716

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE

TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

MICHAEL RICH

2.

Reason for the notification

ISSUE OF OPTIONS

a)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

instrument, type of instrument

VERTU MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE

COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE

PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

NIL

269,716

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE

TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR

2.

Reason for the notification

ISSUE OF OPTIONS

a)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

instrument, type of instrument

VERTU MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE

COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE

PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

NIL

255,520

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE

TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

JATINDER AUJLA

2.

Reason for the notification

ISSUE OF OPTIONS

a)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

instrument, type of instrument

VERTU MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE

COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE

PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

NIL

269,716

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE

TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN GOULD

2.

Reason for the notification

ISSUE OF OPTIONS

a)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4. Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

instrument, type of instrument

VERTU MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE

COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE

PLAN

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

NIL

255,520

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE

TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

LEON CARUSO

2.

Reason for the notification

ISSUE OF OPTIONS

a)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

b)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4. Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

instrument, type of instrument

VERTU MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACCEPTANCE OF OPTION OVER

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE

COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE

PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

NIL

255,520

d)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE

TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

For further information please contact:

Vertu Motors plc

Robert Forrester, CEO

Karen Anderson, CFO

Zeus Capital Limited

Jamie Peel

Andrew Jones

Dominic King

Camarco

Billy Clegg

Tom Huddart

- Ends -

Tel: 0191 491 2111

Tel: 0191 491 2112

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Notes to Editors

Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 133 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.

Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 130 franchised sales outlets and 3 non-franchised sales operations from 110 locations across the UK.

Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".

Vertu Motors Group websites - www.vertumotors.com / www.vertucareers.com

Vertu brand websites - www.bristolstreet.co.uk/ www.vertuhonda.com/ www.vertutoyota.com/ www.macklinmotors.co.uk/ www.farnelllandrover.com/ www.farnelljaguar.com/ www.vertuvolkswagen.com

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 09:02:04 UTC
