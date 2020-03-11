Vertu Motors : Notification of Directors' interests

11 March 2020

Vertu Motors plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Directors' interests

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee of the Company approved grants of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company ("Options"). The Options were made under a new Partnership Share Scheme introduced by the Company and are a percentage of target earnings calculated using the Company's share price at the start of the financial year. The Options were issued on 9 March 2020 as detailed below:

Number of Resultant number Ordinary Shares of Ordinary Beneficial holding of subject to the Shares subject to Ordinary Shares Options options excluding options* PDMR Ian Harrison 269,716 1,452,047 228,931 Colin Kent 269,716 1,022,047 442,663 Michael Rich 269,716 1,452,047 43,497 Christopher Taylor 255,520 1,187,851 292,241 Jatinder Aujla 269,716 992,047 99,921 Stephen Gould 255,520 1,055,520 7,933 Leon Caruso 255,520 455,520 4,390

Vesting of the Options is pro rata to the individual's achievement of a variety of annual bonus targets for the financial year, and vested Options are then subject to a further three-year holding period before they can be exercised.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 369,173,981 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

