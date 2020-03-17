Vertu Motors : Notification of Directors' interests
0
03/17/2020 | 02:35pm EDT
17 March 2020
Vertu Motors plc
(the "Company")
Notification of Directors' interests
Vertu Motors announces that Ian Harrison, a person discharging managerial responsibility in the Company, has exercised nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares under LTIP Options issued in 2016 and received Ordinary Shares on 13 March 2020.
The Company has also been notified that Ian Harrison has sold 19,041 of the 40,337 Ordinary Shares exercised, to satisfy the resultant income tax and National Insurance liability. The sale took place on 13 March 2020 at a price of 24.645 pence per Ordinary Share.
Resultant
Resultant %
% of issued
Beneficial
of issued
Beneficial holding
share
Ordinary
holding of
share
of Ordinary Shares
capital prior
Shares
Ordinary
capital after
PDMR
prior to the
to the
acquired by
Shares after
the
Dealings*
Dealings*
PDMR**
the Dealings*
Dealings*
Ian Harrison
228,931
0.06
21,296
250,227
0.07
includes shares held by persons closely associated with the PDMR.
net amount after the sale to satisfy tax and NI liability.
The Company's issued share capital consists of 369,173,891 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
IAN HARRISON
2.
Reason for the notification
EXERCISE OF LTIP OPTIONS
b)
Position/status
OPERATIONS DIRECTOR
c)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
d)
Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
e)
LEI
213800GIKJEIUIGMI575
4.
Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been
conducted
f)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
instrument, type of instrument
VERTU MOTORS PLC
identification code
Identification code
GB00B1GK4645
g)
Nature of the transaction
EXERCISE OF OPTION OVER, AND SALE
OF, ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN
VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE
COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE
PLAN
h)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
EXERCISE -NIL
40,337
SALE -0.24645
19,041
i)
Aggregated information
NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE
TRANSACTION
-Aggregated volume
- Price
j)
Date of the transaction
13 MARCH 2020
k)
Place of transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM
For further information please contact:
Vertu Motors plc
Robert Forrester, CEO
Karen Anderson, CFO
Zeus Capital Limited
Jamie Peel
Andrew Jones
Dominic King
Camarco
Billy Clegg
Tom Huddart
- Ends -
Tel: 0191 491 2111
Tel: 0191 491 2112
Tel: 020 3829 5000
Tel: 020 3757 4983
Notes to Editors
Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 133 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.
Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 130 franchised sales outlets and 3 non-franchised sales operations from 110 locations across the UK.
Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".