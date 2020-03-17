Vertu Motors : Notification of Directors' interests

17 March 2020

Vertu Motors plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Directors' interests

Vertu Motors announces that Ian Harrison, a person discharging managerial responsibility in the Company, has exercised nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares under LTIP Options issued in 2016 and received Ordinary Shares on 13 March 2020.

The Company has also been notified that Ian Harrison has sold 19,041 of the 40,337 Ordinary Shares exercised, to satisfy the resultant income tax and National Insurance liability. The sale took place on 13 March 2020 at a price of 24.645 pence per Ordinary Share.

Resultant Resultant % % of issued Beneficial of issued Beneficial holding share Ordinary holding of share of Ordinary Shares capital prior Shares Ordinary capital after PDMR prior to the to the acquired by Shares after the Dealings* Dealings* PDMR** the Dealings* Dealings* Ian Harrison 228,931 0.06 21,296 250,227 0.07

includes shares held by persons closely associated with the PDMR.

net amount after the sale to satisfy tax and NI liability.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 369,173,891 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.