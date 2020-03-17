Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vertu Motors plc    VTU   GB00B1GK4645

VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/17 12:35:11 pm
19.15 GBp   -1.69%
02:35pVERTU MOTORS : Notification of Directors' interests
PU
03/11VERTU MOTORS : Notification of Directors' interests
PU
01/16VERTU MOTORS : Acquisition and portfolio changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vertu Motors : Notification of Directors' interests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

17 March 2020

Vertu Motors plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Directors' interests

Vertu Motors announces that Ian Harrison, a person discharging managerial responsibility in the Company, has exercised nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares under LTIP Options issued in 2016 and received Ordinary Shares on 13 March 2020.

The Company has also been notified that Ian Harrison has sold 19,041 of the 40,337 Ordinary Shares exercised, to satisfy the resultant income tax and National Insurance liability. The sale took place on 13 March 2020 at a price of 24.645 pence per Ordinary Share.

Resultant

Resultant %

% of issued

Beneficial

of issued

Beneficial holding

share

Ordinary

holding of

share

of Ordinary Shares

capital prior

Shares

Ordinary

capital after

PDMR

prior to the

to the

acquired by

Shares after

the

Dealings*

Dealings*

PDMR**

the Dealings*

Dealings*

Ian Harrison

228,931

0.06

21,296

250,227

0.07

  • includes shares held by persons closely associated with the PDMR.
  • net amount after the sale to satisfy tax and NI liability.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 369,173,891 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

IAN HARRISON

2.

Reason for the notification

EXERCISE OF LTIP OPTIONS

b)

Position/status

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

c)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

d)

Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

e)

LEI

213800GIKJEIUIGMI575

4.

Details of transactions(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (vi) each place where transactions have been

conducted

f)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

instrument, type of instrument

VERTU MOTORS PLC

identification code

Identification code

GB00B1GK4645

g)

Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE OF OPTION OVER, AND SALE

OF, ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN

VERTU MOTORS PLC, PURSUANT TO THE

COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE

PLAN

h)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

EXERCISE -NIL

40,337

SALE -0.24645

19,041

i)

Aggregated information

NOT APPLICABLE - SINGLE

TRANSACTION

-Aggregated volume

- Price

j)

Date of the transaction

13 MARCH 2020

k)

Place of transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM

For further information please contact:

Vertu Motors plc

Robert Forrester, CEO

Karen Anderson, CFO

Zeus Capital Limited

Jamie Peel

Andrew Jones

Dominic King

Camarco

Billy Clegg

Tom Huddart

- Ends -

Tel: 0191 491 2111

Tel: 0191 491 2112

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Notes to Editors

Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 133 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.

Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 130 franchised sales outlets and 3 non-franchised sales operations from 110 locations across the UK.

Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".

Vertu Motors Group websites - www.vertumotors.com / www.vertucareers.com

Vertu brand websites - www.bristolstreet.co.uk/ www.vertuhonda.com/ www.vertutoyota.com/ www.macklinmotors.co.uk/ www.farnelllandrover.com/ www.farnelljaguar.com/ www.vertuvolkswagen.com

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 18:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VERTU MOTORS PLC
02:35pVERTU MOTORS : Notification of Directors' interests
PU
03/11VERTU MOTORS : Notification of Directors' interests
PU
01/16VERTU MOTORS : Acquisition and portfolio changes
PU
2019VERTU MOTORS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019VERTU MOTORS : Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2019
PU
2019VERTU MOTORS : Notification of Directors� interests
PU
2019VERTU MOTORS : Notification of Directors� interests
PU
2019VERTU MOTORS : Pre-close trading update and notice of results
PU
2019VERTU MOTORS : Transaction in Own Share
PU
2019VERTU MOTORS : Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 3 068 M
EBIT 2020 29,7 M
Net income 2020 17,4 M
Debt 2020 19,0 M
Yield 2020 8,73%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,03x
Capitalization 71,4 M
Chart VERTU MOTORS PLC
Duration : Period :
Vertu Motors plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTU MOTORS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 50,00  GBp
Last Close Price 19,48  GBp
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 157%
Spread / Lowest Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Thomas Forrester Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Paul Goss Non-Executive Chairman
David Paul Crane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Karen Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenneth Lever Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERTU MOTORS PLC-48.19%88
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.37%7 545
AUTONATION, INC.-43.43%2 461
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-42.87%2 334
INCHCAPE PLC-31.95%2 331
MONRO, INC.-35.88%1 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group