VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/04 11:37:19 am
34.05 GBp   +1.72%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vertu Motors : Pre-close trading update and notice of results

09/05/2019 | 02:38am EDT

5 September 2019

Vertu Motors plc

("Vertu Motors" or the "Company")

Pre-close trading update and notice of results

Vertu Motors, the automotive retailer with a network of 123 sales and aftersales outlets across the UK, is pleased to provide an update on trading before entering a closed period on 10 September 2019.

Subsequent to the trading update provided at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 July 2019, the UK Motor Retail Sector has seen a continuation of the market trends set out in that update, including increasing price stability in the general used vehicle market since July. Consequently, the Board's current outlook for underlying profit before tax for the year to 28 February 2019 is in line with current market expectations.

The Group will announce its results for the six month period ended 31 August 2019 on 9 October 2019.

For further information please contact:

Vertu Motors plc

Robert Forrester, CEO

Karen Anderson, CFO

Zeus Capital Limited

Jamie Peel

Andrew Jones

Dominic King

Camarco

Billy Clegg

Tom Huddart

Tel: 0191 491 2111

Tel: 0191 491 2112

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Notes to Editors

Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 123 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.

Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 120 franchised sales outlets and 3 non-franchised sales operations from 104 locations across the UK.

Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".

Vertu Motors Group websites -www.vertumotors.com/ www.vertucareers.com

Vertu brand websites

  • www.bristolstreet.co.uk/ www.vertuhonda.com/ www.vertutoyota.com/ www.macklinmotors.co.uk/ www
    .farnelllandrover.com/ www.farnelljaguar.com/ www.vertuvolkswagen.com/ www.vertumercedes-benz.com

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:36:16 UTC
