Vertu Motors : Pre-close trading update and notice of results

5 September 2019

Vertu Motors plc

("Vertu Motors" or the "Company")

Pre-close trading update and notice of results

Vertu Motors, the automotive retailer with a network of 123 sales and aftersales outlets across the UK, is pleased to provide an update on trading before entering a closed period on 10 September 2019.

Subsequent to the trading update provided at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 July 2019, the UK Motor Retail Sector has seen a continuation of the market trends set out in that update, including increasing price stability in the general used vehicle market since July. Consequently, the Board's current outlook for underlying profit before tax for the year to 28 February 2019 is in line with current market expectations.

The Group will announce its results for the six month period ended 31 August 2019 on 9 October 2019.