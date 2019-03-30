Log in
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

(VWS)
ENGIE places 361 MW order of V150-4.2 MW turbines in Brazil

03/30/2019

News release from Vestas Mediterranean
Madrid, 30 March 2019

Vestas has received a 361 MW order to supply and install 86 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for the Campo Largo Phase 2 wind park to be located at Sento Sé and Umburanas municipalities, State of Bahia. The order has been placed by ENGIE Brasil, the largest private energy producer in Brazil.

"This first project with Vestas in Brazil is an important milestone for both companies as it contributes to consolidate our worldwide partnership, and it is also ENGIE’s largest wind project in the country. This new Vestas wind turbine model fitted the project’s wind profile and helped us create a competitive project for Brazil’s free energy market”, says CEO of ENGIE Brasil Energia. Eduardo Sattamini.

Turbine delivery is expected to start in the second quarter of 2020, whilst commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

The project’s 86 wind turbines will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules. The nacelles will be manufactured in the facilities that Vestas holds in State of Ceará, and the blades and towers will also be produced in the country.

The energy produced will mainly be dedicated to the consumers of Brazil’s free energy market, underlining the increasing competitiveness of wind energy in Brazil.

“We are very proud to work with ENGIE in Brazil and we hope this contract establishes the foundation for more business between the two companies in the future. As the largest private energy generation company in the country, they will benefit from our 4 MW platform’s advanced technology, which has proven to be very competitive in Brazil’s recent auction. The order is also a great achievement for us. It consolidates Vestas’ leading position in the Brazilian market and illustrates the V150-4.2 MW’s strong fit with Brazil’s wind conditions”, highlights Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas managing director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.

The large rotor diameter of the V150-4.2 MW increases the swept area and enables significantly improved energy production, resulting is an improved business case in Brazil’s low wind areas.

Since Vestas announced the expansion of its production capacity in Brazil in October 2018, the company has received 613 MW of orders for its leading onshore wind turbine.

For more information, please contact:
Andrés Domínguez
Communications Specialist
Vestas Mediterranean
Tel.: +34 649294007
Email: ANDMS@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 101 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,600 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

About ENGIE

ENGIE has a positive track record in wind energy projects, which began in 2008. Currently, the company has a generating plant with more than 9,000 MW installed, of which approximately 900 MW is related to wind farms. In 2021, with the commissioning of Campo Largo Phase 2, the company will reach more than 1,200 MW.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
