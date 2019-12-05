Vestas Wind : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 28 November – 4 December 2019

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 28 November - 4 December 2019
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 5 December 2019
Company announcement No. 25/2019
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 28 November - 4
December 2019
On 7 November 2019, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company
announcement No.
17/2019 (https://www.vestas.com/~/media/vestas/investor/investor%20pdf/announcem
e
nts/2019/191107_17_company_announcement.pdf). The programme is implemented in
accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the
Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated
regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the 'Safe Harbour' rules).
Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,500m
(approx. EUR 200m) in the period from 7 November 2019 to 31 December 2019.
The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period
28 November to 4 December 2019:
Number of Weighted average Transaction value,
shares purchase price, DKK
DKK
28 November 91,535 648.40 59,351,601
2019
29 November 109,367 646.00 70,651,466
2019
02 December 96,569 657.20 63,465,587
2019
03 December 150,000 656.81 98,521,293
2019
04 December 61,116 655.97 40,090,102
2019
Accumulated 1,586,126 640.34 1,015,658,808
under the
programme
Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during
the period are presented in the attached appendix.
Contact details
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark
Patrik Setterberg, Vice President
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 6122 1913
