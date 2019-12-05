Log in
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

(VWS)
Vestas Wind : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 28 November – 4 December 2019

12/05/2019 | 08:46am EST
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 28 November - 4 December 2019 
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 5 December 2019
Company announcement No. 25/2019

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 28 November - 4
December 2019

On 7 November 2019, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company
announcement No.
17/2019 (https://www.vestas.com/~/media/vestas/investor/investor%20pdf/announcem
e 
nts/2019/191107_17_company_announcement.pdf). The programme is implemented in
accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the
Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated
regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the 'Safe Harbour' rules).

Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,500m
(approx. EUR 200m) in the period from 7 November 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period
28 November to 4 December 2019:

             Number of  Weighted average    Transaction value,
                shares   purchase price,                   DKK
                                     DKK
28 November     91,535            648.40            59,351,601
2019
29 November    109,367            646.00            70,651,466
2019
02 December     96,569            657.20            63,465,587
2019
03 December    150,000            656.81            98,521,293
2019
04 December     61,116            655.97            40,090,102
2019
Accumulated  1,586,126            640.34         1,015,658,808
under the
programme

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during
the period are presented in the attached appendix.

Contact details
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark
Patrik Setterberg, Vice President
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 6122 1913

Attachments:
191205_25_Company_Announcement.pdf
191205_25_Appendix.pdf

Disclaimer

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:45:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 739 M
EBIT 2019 1 000 M
Net income 2019 733 M
Finance 2019 2 712 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 23,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 17 262 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 86,48  €
Last Close Price 87,77  €
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Andersen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Jean-Marc Lechêne Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Jakob Vedel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS32.41%19 159
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY35.48%10 862
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 430
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 477
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.-28.03%622
PNE AG66.05%337
