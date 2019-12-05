Vestas Wind : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 28 November – 4 December 2019

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 28 November - 4 December 2019

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 5 December 2019 Company announcement No. 25/2019 Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 28 November - 4 December 2019 On 7 November 2019, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 17/2019 (https://www.vestas.com/~/media/vestas/investor/investor%20pdf/announcem e nts/2019/191107_17_company_announcement.pdf). The programme is implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the 'Safe Harbour' rules). Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,500m (approx. EUR 200m) in the period from 7 November 2019 to 31 December 2019. The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 28 November to 4 December 2019: Number of Weighted average Transaction value, shares purchase price, DKK DKK 28 November 91,535 648.40 59,351,601 2019 29 November 109,367 646.00 70,651,466 2019 02 December 96,569 657.20 63,465,587 2019 03 December 150,000 656.81 98,521,293 2019 04 December 61,116 655.97 40,090,102 2019 Accumulated 1,586,126 640.34 1,015,658,808 under the programme Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix. Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Patrik Setterberg, Vice President Investor Relations Tel: +45 6122 1913

Attachments:

191205_25_Company_Announcement.pdf

191205_25_Appendix.pdf



