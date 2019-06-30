Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Vestas Wind Systems    VWS   DK0010268606

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

(VWS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vestas pioneers wind energy in El Salvador with 54 MW EPC solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 06:06am EDT

News release from Vestas Mediterranean
Madrid, 30 June 2019

Vestas has received its first ever order in El Salvador for the 54 MW Ventus wind park, which will be the country’s first utility-scale wind park. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order has been placed by Ventus S.A. de C.V. and Tracia Network Corporation that are both joint ventures between experienced and proven developers in the Central American region, Grupo Luz y Fuerza (GLF) and Grupo Centrans.

The order derives from a power purchase agreement (PPA) and includes the supply and installation of 15 V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW power optimised mode, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the maintenance of the project.

“Ventus is excited to initiate the construction of the first wind park in El Salvador with Vestas, the world leader in wind turbine technology. This project demonstrates our commitment of investing in El Salvador and complying with the country´s objective of diversifying its energy mix”, says Christopher Kafie, Ventus´ Vice President.

“We are really proud to pioneer wind energy in El Salvador together with Ventus and Tracia Network Corporation. This new milestone allows us to extend Vestas' global footprint and reinforce our presence in Central America, while we continue supporting Latin America's transition to renewables”, says Agustín Sánchez Tembleque, VP Sales Region LATAM North.  

Turbine delivery is expected by the second quarter of 2020 while commissioning is planned by the third quarter of 2020.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:
https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

For more information, please contact:
Cristina Tejón
Communications & Marketing Support
Vestas Mediterranean
Tel.: +34 689 64 83 91
Email: crtca@vestas.com  

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
06:06aVestas pioneers wind energy in El Salvador with 54 MW EPC solution
GL
06/29Vestas receives first EnVentus order, winning largest project in Finland's fi..
GL
06/28Vestas surpasses 2 GW of V150-4.2 MW orders in Brazil with EDF project
GL
06/28Vestas receives 76 MW order for the final phase of the Serra do Mel project i..
GL
06/28VESTAS WIND : receives 76 MW order for the final phase of the Serra do Mel proje..
AQ
06/28Vestas 4 MW platform debuts China's distributed wind market
GL
06/28Vestas receives 281 MW order of V150-4.2 MW turbines in Brazil
GL
06/27Vestas receives 58 MW repowering order with auction win in Denmark
GL
06/25GENERAL ELECTRIC : Vestas Wind Settle Patent Dispute
DJ
06/25Vestas and GE Renewable Energy settle multi-patent dispute
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 11 700 M
EBIT 2019 1 040 M
Net income 2019 773 M
Finance 2019 2 759 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 19,47
P/E ratio 2020 16,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 15 112 M
Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Vestas Wind Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 81,7 €
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Erik Runevad Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Jean-Marc Lechêne Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive VP
Anders Jakob Vedel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS15.22%17 187
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY37.41%11 326
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 096
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 565
TPI COMPOSITES INC0.57%866
CS WIND CORP--.--%642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About