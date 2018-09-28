Vestas receives 100 MW order from SITAC and EDF Renewables for project awarded in Indian auction

News release from Vestas Asia Pacific

Singapore, 28 September 2018

SITAC and EDF Renewables have placed an order for a 100 MW project awarded at the Gujarat state auction held in December 2017. With this order, Vestas has received 150 MW out of the total of 500 MW capacity in the auction round.

The order includes supply and installation of 50 V120-2.2 MW turbines delivered in 2.0 Load Optimised Mode. Turbine delivery is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019, while commissioning is expected by the third quarter of 2019.

“This order underlines the broad range of capabilities we offer our Indian customers to be successful in India’s growing wind energy market. We will continue to support our customers’ ambitions through our years of experience in the Indian market, our deep understanding of customer needs and our ability to provide customized solutions for auction bids”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

The energy production from the wind park will offset around 330,000 tons of CO 2 per year.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 94 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 79 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,300 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

