Vestas receives 182 MW order in USA

0
03/30/2019 | 06:39am EDT

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology

Portland, 30 March 2019

Vestas has received a 182 MW order for V150-4.2 MW turbines for a project in the USA.   

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a ten-year AOM 5000 service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request.

  
For more information, please contact:
Chante Condit-Pottol
Communications Specialist, Media & External Relations
Mail:  CHCPO@vestas.com
Tel:      +1 (503) 708-6668

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 101 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,600 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

Attachment

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 11 483 M
EBIT 2019 1 061 M
Net income 2019 795 M
Finance 2019 2 935 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 19,03
P/E ratio 2020 16,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 15 434 M
