Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA with 25-year service agreement

Portland, 29 March 2019



Vestas has received an order for 220 MW of V120-2.2 MW turbines for a wind project in the USA.

Underlining Vestas’ ability to deliver optimised project performance and reliability, the order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are proud to expand our 2 MW platform footprint and to have been chosen to perform long-term service at the site”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The 25-year service terms will ensure that the project operates at peak performance capability and delivers clean, abundant wind energy to the community for decades to come”.

Customer and project are undisclosed per the customer’s request.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019 with commissioning planned for the fourth quarter of 2019.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 101 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,600 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

