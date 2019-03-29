Log in
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

(VWS)
Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA with 25-year service agreement

03/29/2019

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology

Portland, 29 March 2019

Vestas has received an order for 220 MW of V120-2.2 MW turbines for a wind project in the USA.

Underlining Vestas’ ability to deliver optimised project performance and reliability, the order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are proud to expand our 2 MW platform footprint and to have been chosen to perform long-term service at the site”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The 25-year service terms will ensure that the project operates at peak performance capability and delivers clean, abundant wind energy to the community for decades to come”.  

Customer and project are undisclosed per the customer’s request.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019 with commissioning planned for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For more information, please contact:
Chante Condit-Pottol
Communications Specialist, Media & External Relations
Mail:  CHCPO@vestas.com
Tel:    +1 (503) 708-6668

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 101 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,600 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

© GlobeNewswire 2019
