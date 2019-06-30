Log in
Vestas receives 225 MW of 2 and 4 MW turbines with 25-year service agreement

0
06/30/2019

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology
Portland, 30 June 2019

Vestas has received an order for V150-4.2 MW and V110-2.0 MW turbines for a wind project in the U.S. Including previously purchased 2 and 4 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 242 MW.

The mixed platform site configuration demonstrates both the flexibility of Vestas’ 2 and 4 MW technology platforms, and Vestas’ ability to create tailormade site layouts designed to optimise the site’s wind resources.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 25-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

The projects and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request.

For more information, please contact:
Chante Condit-Pottol
Communications Specialist,
Tel: +1 (503) 708-6668
Mail: CHCPO@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:
https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

